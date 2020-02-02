The biggest football game of the year is scheduled for tonight when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Super Bowl 54. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on FOX.
Nevertheless, it has been several months since prep football wrapped up in Catawba County. Another memorable season on the gridiron ended with five of the seven county squads making the state playoffs and two of them advancing to the second round in their respective brackets. Today, the Hickory Daily Record is honored to announce the 2019 All-Catawba County football award winners.
Hickory running back Cody Young earned the HDR’s Catawba County Overall Player of the Year honors, while other top performers included HDR Catawba County Offensive Player of the Year Dylan Abernethy of Maiden, HDR Catawba County Defensive Player of the Year Josh Williams of Bandys and HDR Catawba County Coach of the Year Patrick Clark of Bunker Hill.
With input from the correspondents who covered the games this past fall, the HDR‘s top stars from Catawba County for the 2019 season are listed below.
Overall Player of the Year
Cody Young,
senior running back, Hickory
2019 Stats: 260 carries, 1,453 yards, 20 TDs, 5.6 yards/carry
The injury-riddled Red Tornadoes leaned heavily on their senior running back in 2019, and Young did not disappoint. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder surpassed the 100-yard mark in nine of 12 games, including a 274-yard performance in the regular-season finale at St. Stephens.
Young was also Hickory’s leading receiver this past fall, hauling in 28 catches for 396 yards and three scores. He finished his two years as a member of the Red Tornadoes’ football team with 2,618 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground in 20 games, which equates to an average of 130.9 yards and nearly two TDs per contest.
Despite starting the season 0-5, Hickory finished 4-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference as it qualified for the playoffs for just the second time in six years. Seven different players saw time at quarterback for the Red Tornadoes, so Young’s efforts were crucial for a team that won four of its final six regular-season contests.
Offensive Player of the Year
Dylan Abernethy,
senior wide receiver, Maiden
2019 Stats: 72 catches, 1,156 yards, 17 TDs, 16.1 yards/catch
Abernethy was also selected as the top offensive player in the South Fork 2A Conference after a stellar senior season for the Blue Devils. The 6-foot, 165-pounder did most of his damage through the air as he totaled 100 receiving yards or more on six occasions, including four straight 100-yard games from Aug. 30-Sept. 27.
But Abernethy was more than just Maiden’s premier pass catcher, as he also carried the ball 29 times for 173 yards while completing 5 of 6 passes for 123 yards and two TDs. Defensively, he had a team-high four interceptions to go with 21 total tackles (7 solo) and a team-best 384 total return yards (265 kickoff return yards, 119 punt return yards).
Maiden won at least eight games for the fifth straight season and the ninth time in 10 years as it finished with an overall record of 9-4 and a South Fork 2A Conference mark of 5-2. After knocking off North Surry in the opening round of the playoffs, the Blue Devils fell to eventual 2AA state champion Shelby in Round 2.
Honorable Mentions:
» Allen Wilfong, senior running back, Newton-Conover: Wilfong registered 222 carries for 1,109 yards and 18 TDs, reaching 100 yards five times. The 5-11, 190-pounder also caught six passes for 82 yards and a score for a Newton-Conover squad that finished 8-5 overall (5-2 in the South Fork 2A) and won its first playoff game since 2012.
» Ethan Rhodes, sophomore quarterback, Maiden: Rhodes became the Blue Devils’ fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons, and the decision to make him the starter paid enormous dividends. The 6-3, 190-pounder completed 135 of 226 passes (59.7%) for 2,272 yards and 29 TDs while amassing an additional 100 yards and five scores on 79 carries.
» Justice Craig, junior quarterback, Newton-Conover: Craig followed an impressive 2018 campaign with an even better 2019, completing 140 of 247 passes (56.7%) for 2,001 yards and 19 TDs. The 5-11, 175-pounder also rushed 66 times for 136 yards and a score.
» Corey Siemer, senior running back, Fred T. Foard: Despite playing in just seven games due to injury, Siemer rushed for 1,194 yards and 14 TDs, which was also good enough to secure a spot on the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference team. Seemingly every time the 6-2, 205-pounder touched the ball, he made good things happen for a squad that was 2-9 overall and 2-5 in league play.
Defensive Player Of The Year
Josh Williams, senior linebacker, Bandys
2019 Stats: 180 tackles (95 solo), 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR
Williams took home the county’s top defensive award for the second season in a row. Although the Trojans finished 5-7 (2-5 in the South Fork 2A) after winning 12 games the previous year, the 6-2, 210-pounder helped anchor a stout defense that actually allowed eight fewer points (269-261) than its opponents.
Williams averaged 15 tackles per game on defense, made even more impressive by the fact that he was also one of Bandys’ most successful ball carriers. He finished with 500 yards and six TDs on 97 carries while tallying four 2-point conversions.
The Trojans still reached the playoffs in 2019 despite posting a losing record, with Williams’ leadership and ferocity on the defensive side of the ball playing a huge part. He finished with fewer than 10 total tackles in just one game while crossing the 20-tackle mark on two occasions (21 on Sept. 13 against Bunker Hill and 23 on Oct. 25 against West Lincoln).
Honorable Mentions:
» Josh Ellis, senior linebacker, Bandys: Playing alongside Williams, Ellis was another game-changer for the Trojans’ defense. The 5-10, 210-pounder had 136 tackles (69 solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
» Hayden Kerley, senior linebacker, St. Stephens: A 6-3, 180-pounder, Kerley proved to be a nuisance for opposing offenses. He notched 137 total tackles (68 solo), two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed for the Indians, who finished 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
» Zane McPherson, junior linebacker, St. Stephens: Another talented linebacker, McPherson teamed with Kerley and finished with 118 total tackles (75 solo). The 6-1, 165-pounder also had three tackles for loss, a sack, two fumble recoveries and a pass defensed.
• Xavion Coulter, sophomore linebacker, Newton-Conover: Rounding out a dominant quintet of linebackers is a first-year starter who notched 111 total tackles (70 solo). Additionally, the 5-10, 210-pounder had seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble and four passes defensed.
Coach of the Year
Patrick Clark, Bunker Hill
In his second year as the Bears’ head coach, Clark helped turn around a team that won a total of six games between 2014-18. He led Bunker Hill to a 6-6 record (5-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A) and its first playoff appearance since an 8-5 season in 2013.
Things didn’t start off in grand fashion for the Bears, as they dropped their first three contests at the hands of county rivals Newton-Conover, St. Stephens and Maiden. However, after splitting with Bandys and Hibriten over the next two weeks, Bunker Hill reeled off four straight wins before losing to Patton in double overtime and finishing the regular season with a victory over West Caldwell.
Although Bunker Hill lost to Pisgah in the opening round of the 2A playoffs, it finished with a .500 record or better for only the fourth time since 2005. Furthermore, after collecting just two victories in Clark’s first year at the helm, the Bears tripled their win total under the man who was named the coach of the year in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Honorable Mentions:
» Steven Pack, Newton-Conover: Another head coach who guided a major turnaround in his second season, Pack led a team that won four games in 2018 to twice as many victories this past fall. The Red Devils won their first two games before dropping consecutive contests, but a four-game winning streak followed for a team that ultimately hosted and won its first postseason contest since 2012 against Thomasville.
» Will Byrne, Maiden: The Blue Devils continued their winning tradition in 2019, running Byrne’s overall record in his four years as head coach to 36-13. Following a 1-1 start, Maiden put together a pair of three-game winning streaks during the regular season before topping North Surry at home in the first round of the 2AA playoffs.
Newcomer of the Year
Ethan Rhodes, sophomore quarterback, Maiden
2019 Stats: 135 of 226 (59.7%) passing, 2,272 yards, 29 TDs, 16.8 yards/completion
Also a finalist for the county’s offensive player of the year, Rhodes burst on the scene in a big way in 2019. A dual-threat signal caller, he looked wise beyond his years as he threw two or more TDs on eight occasions, including a career-high six scoring tosses in a 56-0 shellacking of Lake Norman Charter on Oct. 11.
Rhodes had just seven interceptions, an especially low number for a first-year varsity starter. He finished seven games with no picks, with perhaps his most impressive stretch coming in a three-game period between Sept. 6-27 when he completed 35 of 53 passes (66%) for 12 TDs and no interceptions.
Rhodes also posted a county-best 120.4 quarterback rating while averaging 174.8 passing yards per game. He threw for a career-high 329 yards against St. Stephens on Sept. 13 and fumbled the ball once all season.
Honorable Mentions:
» Carson Elder, sophomore quarterback, Bunker Hill: Like Rhodes, Elder didn’t look like a first-year varsity starter while completing 168 of 242 passes (69.4 %) for 1,839 yards and 19 TDs. The 5-10, 160-pounder also got it done with his legs, crossing the goal line three times.
• Kaden Robinson, sophomore running back, Bunker Hill: Elder’s backfield mate was important to the Bears’ success as well, complementing a dangerous passing game with solid work on the ground. The 6-1, 170-pounder amassed 605 yards and four TDs on 130 carries to go with 16 receptions for 147 yards and two scores.
Athlete of the Year
Brandon Johnson, junior, Newton-Conover
2019 Stats: 1,113 all-purpose yards, 49 tackles (36 solo), 2 FR, 3 INT
One of the top all-around performers for the Red Devils, Johnson was a playmaker on offense, defense and special teams in 2019. On offense, the 5-10, 170-pounder was the team’s leading receiver with 38 catches for 662 yards and six TDs, and he also had four carries for 7 yards.
Defensively, Johnson led Newton-Conover in interceptions (3) and passes defensed (12). He also recovered two fumbles and totaled 49 tackles (36 solo) while accumulating 417 total return yards (235 kickoff return yards, 182 punt return yards).
Johnson’s most noteworthy performance came in a season-opening win over Bunker Hill, as he scored three times in the first six minutes of the contest. Following a 50-yard TD reception, he returned a fumble 42 yards for a score before picking off a pass and taking it 25 yards to pay dirt.
Honorable Mentions:
» Desmond Anderson, senior, Bunker Hill: Anderson filled a variety of roles for the Bears, recording a team-high 507 yards and six TDs on 37 receptions to go with seven carries for 34 yards and a 30-yard completion. On the defensive side, the 5-11, 140-pounder had a team-best three interceptions in addition to 38.5 total tackles (14 solo), two tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.
» Zak McLauchlin, junior, St. Stephens: McLauchlin particularly excelled out of the backfield, finishing with a team-high 1,154 yards and 12 TDs on 204 carries. The 5-6, 160-pounder also caught 14 passes for 158 yards and a score to go with 13 total tackles (8 solo), a tackle for loss and 347 total return yards (306 kickoff return yards with 1 TD, 41 punt return yards).
Kicker of the Year
Addison Hayes, senior, Newton-Conover
2019 Stats: 41/48 PATs, 6/9 FGs, 59 total points
Hayes settled for an honorable mention in 2018, but put together another strong season this past fall on his way to being named the county’s top kicker. The 5-9, 155-pounder made 41 of 48 extra-point attempts (90%) and 6 of 9 field goals (66.7%) while accounting for 59 total points.
The senior’s longest field goal was a 37-yarder in a win over Hickory on Sept. 6, while he twice went 6 of 6 on extra-point attempts (Oct. 18 at Lake Norman Charter and Nov. 8 vs. East Lincoln). He converted six of his first seven field-goal attempts on the season.
Hayes also handled kickoff and punting duties for the Red Devils, averaging 39.6 yards on 65 kickoffs with two touchdowns to go with an average of 32 yards on 36 punts with a long of 59 and three inside the 20-yard line.
Honorable Mentions:
» Chance Yang, senior, St. Stephens: Yang made 23 of 26 extra-point attempts (90%) and 1 of 2 field goals (50%), kicking a 37-yarder on Oct. 25 at Alexander Central. The 5-9, 175-pounder finished with 26 total points.
» Daniel Lackey, senior, Fred T. Foard: Lackey converted 23 of 26 extra-point attempts (90%) and 2 of 4 field goals (50%), including a long of 32 yards on Sept. 6 against Draughn. The 6-2, 180-pounder also kicked off and punted at times for the Tigers.
GAME OF THE YEAR
Maiden 29, Newton-Conover 28 (2 OT)
Nov. 1, 2019, in Maiden
For the first time in series history, the Blue Devils and Red Devils went to overtime in 2019. Both teams scored two TDs in the first half before a scoreless second half sent things to an extra period. Maiden received the ball first and scored on a 6-yard run from Amarion Craig before Allen Wilfong answered with the tying score from 3 yards out for Newton-Conover.
The Red Devils got first possession in the second overtime and scored on a 5-yard run from Allan Shade, but the Blue Devils’ Craig crossed the goal line from 2 yards out on fourth down to bring them within a point. Maiden then went for the 2-point conversion, which Craig also ran in to give the hosts a dramatic one-point victory.
Speaking of Craig, he finished with 19 carries for 73 yards and three TDs for Maiden, while Ethan Rhodes completed 11 of 23 passes for 115 yards and a score to go with Dylan Abernethy’s six receptions for 60 yards and a TD. Newton-Conover countered with Wilfong’s 19 carries for 126 yards and two TDs, Shade’s 16 carries for 70 yards and a score and Justice Craig’s six completions for 38 yards and a TD.
Honorable Mentions:
• Bunker Hill 28, Draughn 27 (Oct. 11, 2019, in Claremont): The Bears celebrated homecoming in style by ending the Wildcats’ school-record five-game winning streak. Kaden Robinson had 15 carries for 191 yards and a TD to pace Bunker Hill, which won on Carson Elder’s 17-yard TD pass to Robinson with 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Elder completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards and two TDs, while Jay Abrams was the Bears’ leading receiver with six receptions for 53 yards.
• Hickory 23, Freedom 22 (Oct. 4, 2019, in Hickory): For the first time in 10 years, the Red Tornadoes knocked off the Patriots on the gridiron, jumping out to a 20-0 halftime lead before holding on thanks to Ben Boston’s 36-yard field goal in the final quarter. After returning from a broken collarbone a week earlier, Jason Martin completed 15 of 19 passes for 177 yards. Meanwhile, Cody Young was held to 31 yards on 26 carries but scored all three of Hickory’s TDs.
• Bunker Hill 12, Bandys 9 (Sept. 13, 2019, in Catawba): Following three consecutive losses to begin the season, the Bears found themselves going up against the then-undefeated Trojans and were able to pull off the road upset in a low-scoring affair. Carson Elder completed 10 of 15 passes for 93 yards to go with six carries for 17 yards and a TD, while Kaden Robinson finished with 11 carries for 30 yards and Bunker Hill’s other score. Additionally, Bandys’ 17-game streak of rushing for 300-plus yards came to an end as the Trojans lost their first of three consecutive contests.
• Hickory 37, St. Stephens 34 (Nov. 8, 2019, in Hickory): With a potential playoff spot on the line, crosstown rivals hooked up on the football field at St. Stephens and engaged in another classic. Cody Young had a monster game for the Red Tornadoes with 30 carries for 274 yards and three TDs, including the game-winning score with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter. On the other side, the Indians’ Zak McLauchlin notched three TDs of his own on 30 carries for 274 yards.
