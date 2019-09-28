HICKORY – ALFA, the AIDS Leadership Foothills Alliance, is holding “F.A.R.M. Art” on Oct. 3 with art for sale by Hickory artists to benefit the Foothills Area harm-Reduction Mission, or F.A.R.M.
“F.A.R.M. Art” will be on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Steve’s Place, ALFA’s new Hickory location at 211 N.C. 127, which is at the intersection of N.C. 127 and Second Avenue, SE. The event is free of charge.
“F.A.R.M. is one of our newest programs to help prevent HIV, Hep C, and drug overdose deaths,” said Christina Kliesch, ALFA chief executive officer. “We just started administering F.A.R.M. a year ago, and it’s already making a big difference preventing infections. With proceeds from “F.A.R.M. Art,” we’ll be able to expand this life-saving program.”
Art by Hickory artists – Stephen Brooks, fanjoy labrenz, Sarah Frisbey, Matthew S. Good, Kim Bost Hunter Speagle, Cristy Steffey, and Lynn Dorfman – will be for sale. In addition, Hickory’s Benjamin Moore paint store is donating five gallons of premium paint valued at $400. Raffle tickets at $5 each will be sold for a chance to win the paint.
“This will be a great event that is winning combination of art, music, food, wine and other beverages for a good time and, importantly, for a good cause,” Kliesch added.
ALFA is a United Way partner agency established to improve the lives and health of those affected by HIV/AIDS while preventing transmission through education and testing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.