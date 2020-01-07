The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office honored four men for saving the life of a 6-year-old boy who nearly drowned in Lake Hickory on Dec. 27.
On that day, four men — Scott Lingerfelt, Jamey Wycoff, Jason Southerland and Aaron Bentley — responded when they heard the young boy screaming.
Lingerfelt and Southerland were doing work at Wycoff’s home when they heard the screaming of the child from the lake.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said Lingerfelt jumped in the water, which was 50 degrees or colder at the time, in full work clothes and swam 40 yards to the child.
Wycoff called 911 while Southerland and Bentley, who was the brother of the child, assisted the child when Lingerfelt brought the child to the dock.
“My understanding was that if they had not been there on this date, at this time, this child probably would not have made it,” Bowman said.
Lingerfelt, Wycoff and Southerland were present at a ceremony Tuesday to receive plaques of appreciation from Bowman.
Bentley is a service member who had to return to his post in Germany, Bowman said.
The three men at the ceremony said they were grateful to be in a position to help.
“We heard him screaming … and it was just like, do it,” Lingerfelt said. “The good Lord was watching over us all.”
