An inmate at Alexander Correctional Institution died Wednesday after being stabbed during a fight with another inmate, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Christopher Parker, 33, was stabbed at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday and died at a hospital a little more than an hour later, according to the release.
The inmate who stabbed Parker using what was described in the release as a “homemade weapon” was not identified in the release.
The prison was placed on lockdown following the stabbing, according to the release.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and the public safety department are working together to investigate the death, according to the release.
