A look back at the changing downtowns of Hickory and Newton in 2019

The past year saw major transformations in the downtown of both Hickory and Newton.
In the spring, the city of Hickory awarded two contracts totaling nearly $5 million to Neill Grading & Construction Co. for the redesign of Union Square.
Throughout the spring and into early fall, workers were out reconstructing the square and the surrounding block.
Some of the biggest changes to the square included new bathrooms and a new shaded structure, which designers said can be used for a range of purposes from seating to entertainment.
The World War I howitzer was placed on an elevated platform known as cannon hill.
Along the surrounding block, pocket parks – small green spaces by the sidewalk that offer seating – were put in place.
The redesign of Union Square was the culmination of a planning process that was contentious at times.
In early 2018, business owners raised concerns about the original plans for downtown.
This led the city to reconsider some of the plans and separate the bidding of the downtown construction from the City Walk, another major project going on in downtown.
By the time the final plans for the redesign were approved in November 2018, several business owners said they were satisfied with some of the changes that had been made to the plan.
Newton revitalization
Newton began construction on its downtown revitalization project in 2018, but the first phase of the $10 million project was completed this summer.
The project involved extensive upgrades to the below-ground infrastructure on the portion of Main Avenue between Second Street and A Street.
Above ground, the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre and new traffic lights, which were placed on poles along the street rather than hanging above them, and bike lanes were some of the more noticeable changes.
Alex Frick, Newton’s public information officer, said the city is preparing to begin the second phase of the project, which will include work on the section of A Street between Main and College avenues.
The below-ground infrastructure on that section of road will be replaced. Above-ground improvements will include repaving of the road, adding bike lanes and widening sidewalks.
Yount Park will also be upgraded during the second phase. The improvements include doubling the size of the park and adding a space for entertainment, Frick said.
Frick said the second phase is expected to be complete in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.