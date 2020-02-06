Hickory City Council postponed a vote on a design contract for the expansion and renovation of the Hickory Metro Convention Center after a council member raised concerns about the cost.
The $677,500 contract with Scott Mitchell Design Architect of Hickory for design and engineering on the 15,000-square-foot convention center expansion and renovation was included on the consent agenda for the council’s meeting on Tuesday.
Typically, consent agenda items are passed in one motion with little discussion. Councilman David Zagaroli asked the item be considered separately.
Zagaroli went on to say the cost of the contract “seems to be a little bit steep.”
Using a standard cost of $200 per square foot and a standard design fee of 5 percent, the cost should only be around $150,000, Zagaroli said.
When asked about the cost, City Manager Warren Wood said the project included renovations as well as the expansion. The total project is expected to cost around $8 million, Wood said.
Zagaroli said the cost of the fee was high even at that cost.
“So 5 percent of $8 million would only be $400,000,” Zagaroli said. “Why is that such an exorbitant design fee?”
Wood suggested Scott Mitchell could come to the next council meeting on Feb. 18 to discuss the project in more detail.
The council voted to have Mitchell come in to provide more information.
The city has to approve the contract because it owns the convention center. The Tourism Development Authority would reimburse the city for the cost, Wood said.
Incentives approved
The council also awarded nearly $1 million in incentives to Cataler, an automotive catalyst manufacturer that is locating in the Trivium Corporate Center.
The city incentives include $739,000 in performance-based incentives over five years and $231,000 in improvements to the land.
Cataler would also purchase the 22 acres for a discounted cost of $223,000.
The city incentives come a day after Catawba County approved similar incentives. The city and county are partners in the development of the business park.
