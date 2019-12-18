Do you have any artifacts or materials documenting education in the Ridgeview community before schools were desegregated?
Rachel Duke, an Appalachian State University graduate student and Catawba Valley Community College employee, wants to hear from you.
Duke is organizing an exhibit about education in Ridgeview prior to desegregation. The exhibit will be displayed at the community college in February.
She’s asking community members to lend items for the exhibit, which will be featured at CVCC in February.
Duke said she wants to explore how educators and students in Ridgeview coped with the constraints brought about by segregation.
“They paid taxes yet they didn’t get the same access to education,” Duke said. “How did Ridgeview do what they did?”
Duke is hoping to receive all items by mid-January at the latest.
For more information, email Duke at rduke656@cvcc.edu.
