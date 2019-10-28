In keeping with the traditions of Halloween practices, there was plenty to haunt local folks recently at the historic Victorian Harper House in Hickory.
More than 300 guests enjoyed some ghostly fun sponsored by the Historical Association of Catawba County.
An intriguing tour guided by D.W. Shuler himself, portrayed by Richard Eller (historian in residence and professor at Catawba Valley Community College), included a revelation of the rich history of this Queen Anne jewel and the owner’s contributions to Hickory. Eller, as the ghost of Shuler, also revealed other owners of the house, including the Thorntons and the Harpers.
Historical Association officials said the event would not have been possible without the numerous volunteers who donated time and energy to the project. Business partners included The Green Room, Newton, which provided period costumes; The Renaissance Folk Guild, Conover, which provided food; and the CVCC Cosmetology Program, which did hair and makeup.
To continue preservation of Harper House, people can support the Historical Association of Catawba County by becoming a member, a volunteer or attending its events, including the Mystery of the Silver Bells on Dec. 13. Refer to www.catawbahistory.org or contact the Historical Association at 828-465-0383 or Harper House/Hickory History Center at 828-324-7294.
