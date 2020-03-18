NEWTON - Due to coronavirus concerns and mandates, The Green Room Community Theatre is postponing its production of "Disney’s Frozen Jr.," which was scheduled to open Friday.

The theater plans to reschedule the production dates for a time later this spring. As soon as those dates are confirmed, the theater will begin helping those who have tickets transfer them to a new date. 

Information about scheduling and any other updates will be communicated at thegreenroomtheatre.org, via email, and on social media. 

The theater's educational programs are also postponed. The theater will be in direct contact with program participants regarding these changes.

