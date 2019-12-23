I was blessed as a kid to travel a lot due to my family’s military background, and we had the opportunity to live in Germany for three years.
In those three years, we learned much about Germany’s culture, and one of the best times of year there was Christmas. The food, the festivals and the traditions all stood out to me. The story of Santa was different, too. Parents of bad children were given sticks to whip bad children with … wait … what?
We had German as a class in our school on post. All grades took it. We learned the language and the traditions.
As Christmas came around, our teacher, Ms. Green, told our first-grade class about the German version of a sort of an anti-Santa. As she was explaining this, she passed out what looked like wooden rulers.
Many people know another ornery Santa as Krampus, but our teacher was talking about Knecht Ruprecht. Good luck pronouncing that name.
As she continued to talk, she told us we could color these rulers, and of course we took them home with us at one point. We were told they were meant to go in our shoes or stockings not for us, but our parents.
I don’t think our teacher actually expected our parents to use them, as it was really just a lesson on the tradition.
Sadly, my parents did not keep the stick.
Knecht Ruprecht didn’t come on Dec. 25 like Santa, our teacher told us. He comes earlier in December.
Some kids might have been scared of Santa after that lesson, but I had no concerns. I had total confidence in my position on Santa’s nice list.
I can point out nothing bad about my experience with Christmases in Deutschland (Germany). Many of the traditions we have here came from Germany. Advent calendars, nutcrackers and gingerbread are all things that can be traced back to Germany.
The one thing I miss more than anything is the Christmas markets in Germany. You find some of these in the U.S. now but nothing compares to what you find across the Atlantic. I was young, but I remember food stands everywhere you looked selling caramel apples and hot chocolate and lights on every building.
There were a lot of stores themed around Christmas, and I remember one store in particular had a train set that moved all around the store from the ceilings to the floor. It was like a cheesy Christmas film.
Tradition is big in Europe, and that has stuck with me. I love to decorate around the holidays, and you can never have too much. Yes, I have a nutcracker that I keep near the tree.
The stories I’ve told here barely scratch the surface of how Christmas is celebrated in Germany. I wish I could remember more.
I have my parents to thank for the memories I do have. My dad for his service to this country. My mom for always having a positive outlook on travelling and making it her mission to gather as many souvenirs as she could.
I love traditions as you form life-long memories and have something to look forward to each year. Christmas is the best time of year for this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.