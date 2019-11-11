Veterans were honored during Veterans Day events in Catawba County. Some received Quilts of Valor while others had their names added to the walls at the Veterans Garden of Honor in the Town of Catawba.
Here are photos from two of the events:
Veterans were honored during Veterans Day events in Catawba County. Some received Quilts of Valor while others had their names added to the walls at the Veterans Garden of Honor in the Town of Catawba.
Here are photos from two of the events:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.