With all of the high school football teams from Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties having been eliminated from the state playoffs, Hickory Daily Record photographer David Scearce attended Friday night's 2AA state playoff third-round game between Burns and North Lincoln in Lincolnton. Burns rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit to win 30-27 in overtime.

Take a moment to look through Scearce's photos from Friday night's thrilling contest.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments