With all of the high school football teams from Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties having been eliminated from the state playoffs, Hickory Daily Record photographer David Scearce attended Friday night's 2AA state playoff third-round game between Burns and North Lincoln in Lincolnton. Burns rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit to win 30-27 in overtime.
Take a moment to look through Scearce's photos from Friday night's thrilling contest.
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-1.jpg
Burns' Kujuan Pryor (8) stiff arms North Lincoln's Jacob Cline (15) to break away for yardage in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-2.jpg
Burns' Cam’Ron Sweezy (17) hands the ball off to Kujuan Pryor (8) during the game against North Lincoln in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-3.jpg
Burns' Kujuan Pryor (8) finds a hole in the North Lincoln defense early in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-4.jpg
Burns' JaQuan Degree (2) breaks loose for a big gain during the game against North Lincoln in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-5.jpg
Burns' Kasen Twitty (18) tries to haul in a long pass attempt against North Lincoln in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-6.jpg
Burns coach David Devine gives instructions to the team during the game against North Lincoln in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-7.jpg
Burns' Kujuan Pryor (8) flies through the air after a hit by North Lincoln's Daniel Carter (22) in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-8.jpg
Burns' Kujuan Pryor (8) goes in for a score early in the game against North Lincoln in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-9.jpg
North Lincoln's Sam Brady (4) makes a cut up field during the game against Burns in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-10.jpg
North Lincoln's Jake Soorus (2) tries to find a hole between Burns' JaQuan Degree (2) and Alphonso Goodson (11) in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-11.jpg
North Lincoln's Landon Beard (11) tries to elude the grasp of Burns' Nick Jackson (35) in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-12.jpg
North Lincoln's Ty Williams (23) finds running room between Burns' JaQuan Degree (2) and Nick Jackson (35) in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-13.jpg
North Lincoln's Ty Williams (23) runs down the sideline for a big gain against Burns in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-14.jpg
North Lincoln's Sam Brady (4) makes a cut to the outside during a long run attempt against Burns in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-15.jpg
North Lincoln's Ty Williams (23) tries to avoid the tackle of Burns' Brackston Bivins (74) in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-16.jpg
North Lincoln's Sam Brady (4) is tackled by the Burns defense in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
113019-burns-@-north-lincoln-17.jpg
North Lincoln takes the field for the game against Burns in the third round of the 2A state tournament Friday in Lincolnton. David Scearce/Record
David Scearce
