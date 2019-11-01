...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 34 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, NORTHEAST GEORGIA
AND PIEDMONT AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT
UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
All individuals pictured are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Not pictured: Earl Spencer Weikel, 55, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury and assault on a female and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, communicating threats and resisting a public officer. He was not given a bond.
10-25-2019 PRICE,LESLIE HOWARD 19-009128.JPG
10-25-2019 WHITAKER, TYRONNE DESHON JR 19-009000.JPG
10-25-2019 EVERETT, DARRIUS DEVONTAE 19-00900.JPG
McDaniel
10-25-2019 ABEE, SUMMER LEIGH 19-009172.JPG
10-28-2019 SMYRE, LACY NEIL III 19-009181.JPG
10-28-2019 LEWIS, RICKY EUGENE 19-009180.JPG
10-28-2019 POWELL, DONNA LOUISE 19-009180.JPG
10-28-2019 NORMAN, DONALD RAYFIELD 19-009215.JPG
10-28-2019 MONTGOMERY, CONYA 19-009220.JPG
10-28-2019 ABDUL;JALIL, AISHA B 19-009229.JPG
10-28-2019 HUTCHINSON, GARY ALLEN II 19-009215.JPG
10-28-2019 UNDERWOOD, SAMUEL BRYANT 19-009254.JPG
10-29-2019 LINEBARGER, JONATHAN ANDREA 19-009162.JPG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.