FILE- In this Nov. 27, 2001 file photo, cartoonist Gahan Wilson gestures as New Yorker cartoon editor Robert Mankoff looks over Wilson's offerings at the magazine's offices in New York. Wilson, a cartoonist whose work appeared in National Lampoon and other publications and was known for depicting humor in the macabre, has died at 89. Stepson Paul Winters says Wilson died Nov. 21, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona, from complications of dementia. Wilson delighted readers with his haunting scenes and dark humor. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)