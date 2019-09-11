Friends group to present fall book sale at library
HICKORY — The Friends of Hickory Public Library will present its biggest and best book sale of the year Oct. 3-6, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
Thousands of books will be available — paperbacks, hardbacks, fiction, non-fiction, children’s, history, biographies, travel, reference, crafts, cookbooks, religious, business, music, gardening, specialty items and more. Most books sell for 50 cents to $2.
“We will have books that appeal to every reader and every taste, making this a wonderful time to stock up for your fall and winter reading,” said Rochelle Walton, president of the Friends group. “The books are so reasonably priced that every member of the family can take home a bundle. And on Sunday, the final day of the sale, you can fill a bag with books for just $3.”
The book sale takes place from Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 6. Thursday hours have changed this year. Friends members only many shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (with refreshments served). New members may pay their annual dues at the door in the morning (and current members may renew) to take advantage of early shopping and the best selection of books on this special day. Membership for students and seniors 65 and older is $10; individuals, $15; and families $25.
The public is welcome to shop on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, and on Sunday from 2 to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday is Bargain Day, when shoppers can fill a bag with books for $3.
The book sale is the major fundraiser for the Friends group, with the money earned being used to help supply non-budgeted items to enhance the services that the library provides, including the kid’s bookmark contest, the summer reading program, senior and preschool outreach, and programs throughout the year featuring guest artists and musicians.
Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory.
