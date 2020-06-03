Four arrested on drug charges after police search home in Hickory

Long View police executed a search warrant at a Hickory residence Friday. The search uncovered drugs and led to four arrests.

The home on 39th Street NW was searched after police received multiple complaints of criminal activity from the surrounding community, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.

Drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were found at the residence, according to police Major Charlie Morris of Long View.

Frances Rogers Hicks, who lives at the residence, was arrested along with three others following the search.

Morris said there were 13 people at the residence when police arrived.

Morris said criminal activity at that home appeared to have gone on for an extended period of time.

Deputies and officers from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted Long View in the search.

“I’m thankful for the cooperation and support of all law enforcement agencies involved,” Long View police Chief T.J. Bates said. “It was a team effort and that’s what it takes to be successful.”

Bates encourages the community to contact the police department with additional drug or criminal activity information, the release stated.

“The cooperation between the community and law enforcement is paramount to ensure our neighborhoods are safe for everyone,” Bates said in the release.

Hicks, 47, was charged with possession of Schedule III and felonious maintain dwelling for controlled substance. She was given a $25,000 secured bond.