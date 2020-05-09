NEWTON —The Downtown Newton Development Association and Hickory Museum of Art announce the cancellation of this year’s Foothills Folk Art Festival planned for Saturday, Oct. 5.
Organizers said the decision was made with respect for the health and safety of exhibiting artists, volunteers, community partners, sponsors, and the fans of the event. Given the unpredictable future of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, both organizations feel the most empathetic course of action is to protect the resources of all parties involved, especially local small business sponsors and artists.
The festival maintains its commitment to artwork that is intensely influenced by and displaying the spirit of folk, visionary, and outsider art. Organizers remain confident that as we recover from the pandemic, the festival will move forward next year on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
“The Foothills Folk Art Festival represents the best of Hickory Museum of Art's mission and core values. We are so grateful to partner with the Downtown Newton Development Association on this important celebration of creativity and community. Already, we are working with DNDA and our partners on plans to make fall 2021 our biggest event yet and look forward to coming back stronger than ever,” said Jon Carfagno, Hickory Museum of Art Executive Director.
For the latest news about the festival, like its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/foothillsfolkartfestival or go to the festival website at www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.