Fall book sale to benefit Burke library programs
MORGANTON — Friends of the Burke County Public Library are preparing for their fall book sale on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21, at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton.
As in the past, the used book sale will offer histories, biographies, fiction, science fiction, literature and classics and children’s books, among other categories. Prices remain $1.50 for hardbacks, and 50 cents for paperbacks and children’s books. Accepted payment is cash or check only.
The sale opens from 5 — 7:30 p.m. Friday for members of the Friends of the Library. Anyone may join the Friends at the door for as little as $5 per year for students or $10 per year for an individual. Family membership is $15 annually.
The Saturday sale hours are for the public and reflect a minor change from years past. Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon. From 12:30 to 2 p.m., all shoppers are invited to the “bag sale” and may fill paper grocery bags or their own cloth and canvas totes with books for $5 per bag.
Funds raised through membership and book sales support library programs such as the Summer Reading Program for children.
New this year, charitable nonprofit organizations may contact the library at 828 764-9260 to register and receive free books during the bag sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.