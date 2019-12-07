HICKORY – Foothills Faith and Friendship, a Hickory-based Christian young adult group, will meet for “Christmas Scripture and Social” on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church’s lower level.
All are welcome to attend this event to discuss scripture related to the season of Christmas, share snacks, and socialize. Provided refreshments are free.
The mission of Foothills Faith and Friendship is to “provide a social network and support system for area Christian young adults and all people."
Church sponsors of the group include St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Corinth Reformed Church, and The Episcopal Church of the Ascension.
For more information, contact organizer Aaron Kohrs via Facebook.com/HickoryYA.
