HIDDENITE - The public is invited to three events this Saturday at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County.
At 8:30, a.m., the third annual Run for the Dogs Trail Race begins. At 9 a.m., the fifth annual Rock Climbing Festival begins. And at 6 p.m., a stargazing event begins.
The Run for the Dogs Trail Race begins at 8:30 a.m. at the multipurpose building at 3645 Rocky Face Church Road, Hiddenite. For more information, visit www.rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs.
The Rocky Face Rock Climbing Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A popular food truck, Wingz on Wheelz, will be selling chicken wings and chicken strips to spectators and climbers. Rock-climbing competitions will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with prizes for the winners. There is no preregistration for the competitions, as registration will be only on event day. Competition climbers must bring their own gear.
For more information about the Rocky Face Rock Climbing Festival, visit www.rockyfacepark.com/climbing-festival.
The Piedmont Amateur Astronomers of Statesville will bring telescopes for the public to use to view the moon and other space objects during the evening stargazing event.
Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area is at 3451 Rocky Face Church Road in Hiddenite,
Rocky Face Mountain is located in the northern part of Alexander County and is considered to be the southern edge of the Brushy Mountains. Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area is approximately 318 acres in size, with six miles of hiking trails leading to the mountain summit.
In addition, there is a one-third-mile paved walking trail located in the former quarry area along with 60 rock climbing routes. The site also features a picnic shelter and restroom facilities along with a park office, and a recently added multipurpose building.
