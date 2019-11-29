We've got 37 events to spark the Christmas spirit

Friday, Nov. 29
What: Visit Santa at Valley Hills Mall
When: Now until Dec. 24; Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Valley Hills Mall in Hickory
Cost: Photo packages vary in price.
What: Morganton Carriage Rides; Rides can be booked beginning at 5 p.m. on the night of your preferred ride. No advanced bookings will occur.
When: Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-9 p.m. (through Dec. 28)
Where: Downtown Morganton
Cost: $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger
Saturday, Nov. 30
What: A Very Murray Christmas Festival; A Christmas tree lot, hay rides, a wreath-making workshop, visits with Santa Claus and much more will be available.
When: Noon to 8 p.m.
Where: Murray's Mill Historic District, 1489 Murray's Mill Road, Catawba
Cost: Free
What: Maiden Christmas Parade
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Route runs from East Baptist Church to Maiden Middle School
What: "Dear Santa" and "Cookies for Santa" story time; Join Barnes and Noble for story time and activities featuring two books about cherished holiday traditions for families.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Barnes and Noble, 2405 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory
Cost: Free
Monday, Dec. 2
What: Merry Monday Movies; Join Southwest Branch Library for a showing of "Elf" (rated PG).
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Southwest Branch Library, 2944 N.C. 127 S, Hickory
Cost: Free
Tuesday, Dec. 3
What: Christmas Tree Science; Kids will have the opportunity to learn about the history of the Christmas tree while participating in various activities. Perfect for ages 7 and older; younger children will need to be assisted by an adult.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Southwest Branch Library, 2944 N.C. 127 S, Hickory
Cost: Free
What: Cookie decorating; Materials will be supplied but please feel free to bring your own supplies to share. Registration required. Call the library at 828-466-5108.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conover Branch Library, 403 Conover Station SE, Conover
Cost: Free
What: Conover Christmas in the Park; The event will feature hayrides, caroling with Shuford Elementary and Newton-Conover middle schools and Concordia school and a tree lighting ceremony and an appearance by Santa Claus.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown park across from the police department
What: Hudson Christmas Tree Lighting; The event will include a tree lighting, food from local businesses, a Christmas story, music and free rides in a covered wagon.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 550 Central St.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
What: Lunch with Santa; Ridgeview Recreation Center invites youth for a delicious lunch, holiday crafts, reindeer games, activities and more.
When: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 Seventh Ave. SW, Hickory
Cost: Free
Thursday, Dec. 5
What: Peace & Joy: A Lenoir-Rhyne Christmas; Presented by the A Cappella Choir, College Singers, Brass Ensemble and Handbell Ensemble. Seating is limited and tickets are required.
When: Dec. 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
Where: Grace Chapel at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 625 Seventh Ave. NE, Hickory
Cost: Tickets are free of charge; Call 828-328-7206 for more information.
What: Tech Connect Christmas; Make a 3D-printed cookie cutter ornament at this craft activity.
When: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
Where: Newton Library, 115 W C St., Newton
Cost: Free
Friday, Dec. 6
What: Festive Fridays; Join Southwest Branch Library on Fridays in December during regular library hours to create easy make-and-take holiday crafts.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Southwest Branch Library, 2944 N.C. 127 S, Hickory
Cost: Free; Materials will be provided.
What: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” film screening
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Newton Library, 115 W C St., Newton
Cost: Free
What: Winter Wonderland Featuring Santa at the North Pole; While waiting to visit with Santa, enjoy a variety of activities in the library, including caroling and decorating the community “Wishing Tree.”
When: Friday, Dec. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.; weather/snow reschedule date: Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library
Cost: Free (bring your camera to take photos with Santa)
What: "God and Angels Speak" live nativity
When: Dec. 6-8 from 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Resurrection Hope Church of God, 732 Stacey Place SW, Lenoir
Cost: Free
What: Bethlehem Alive; Visit the shops of Bethlehem, taste the market food, watch pottery being fashioned, pet the live animals — all indoors.
When: Dec. 6-8 from 6-8 p.m
Where: Transformation Church, 306 14th St. SW, Hickory
Cost: Free
What: Littlejohn United Methodist Church’s Christmas Trail; Experience the wonders of the birth of Jesus as you journey through Bethlehem on a trail approximately 1/4 mile long.
When: Dec. 6-8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m
Where: Leila Tuttle Memorial Park, 4010 Hartland Road, Lenoir
Cost: Free
What: Hickory Choral Society’s annual Christmas concert
When: Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Where: Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory
Cost: Free
Saturday, Dec. 7
What: Christmas song sing-a-long; Join Westmont Recreation Center to sing Christmas songs with friends.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Westmont Recreation Center, 1316 Main Ave. Drive NW, Hickory
Cost: Free
What: Bethlehem Star Lighting; Activities include a living manger scene and scripture readings, bonfires and live music. Hot chocolate will be served.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 N.C. 127, Taylorsville
Cost: Free
What: Screening of "A Christmas Carol" at The Rock
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Old Rock School Auditorium, 400 Main St. W, Valdese
Cost: General admission is $2
What: Christmas Show Festival; Enjoy arts, crafts, food and entertainment before the Christmas parade.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Hudson Uptown Building, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson
Cost: Free admission
What: Breakfast with Santa
When: 9 a.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory
Cost: Free admission
What: Woodmill Winery Christmas Show; Come out and shop with more than 40 vendors. Complimentary wine tastings and tours of the winery will be available throughout the day.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Woodmill Winery, 1350 John Beam Road, Vale
Cost: Free admission
What: Santa Claus at Devine Farm; Enjoy a visit with Santa, a baked goods sale, wagon rides, bonfire and more at this event.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Devine Farms, 2675 St. James Church Road, Newton
Cost: Free; Donations will be taken to benefit local families in need
What: Queen Elsa's Holiday Ball; Queen Elsa and her Princess friends are coming to Newton-Conover Auditorium for a holiday ball like no other, with a special visit from Santa himself. Call the Newton-Conover Auditorium at 828-464-8100 to purchase tickets.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon, and lunch from 1-3 p.m.
Where: Newton-Conover Auditorium, 60 West Sixth St., Newton
Cost: Tickets are $20, includes one adult admission. If adult would like breakfast/lunch, tickets are $10.
What: Storytime Ballet: The Nutcracker; Join the Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts for an interactive experience that shows how stories are told through dance.
When: Southwest Branch Library at 10 a.m.; Newton Library at 11 a.m.; Conover Library at noon
Where: Multiple locations
Cost: Free
What: Jingle Bell Gingerbread House Party; Decorate your very own gingerbread house. Houses and decorating materials provided. To register, call 828-327-8576 ext. 207 or email gzellmer@hickoryart.org.
When: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickory Museum of Art, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory
Cost: $30 ($20 for members)
What: Claremont Christmas Parade; Food vendors set up in the City Hall parking lot. Santa will be at the First Security Building from 1-2 p.m. Parade at 3 p.m. Announcers will call out the names of the parade participants from a stage at City Hall.
Where: Route runs from Claremont Elementary to North Oxford Street
What: Valdese Christmas Parade
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Parade starts at the corner of Church and Main streets and goes to Morgan Street.
What: Alexander County Christmas Parade; The parade will include around 200 participants who will be throwing out candy to the attendees.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Parade begins on Liledoun Road, moves right down Main Avenue through downtown, takes a right on Main Avenue Drive, makes a left at Adams Funeral Home and then a right at the post office.
What: Granite Falls Rotary Club Christmas Parade; The parade will have an ugly Christmas sweater theme this year for both participants and attendees. Attendees are also encouraged to bring sweaters and shoes for donation to charity.
When: Noon
Where: Parade begins near Granite Drug, moves down U.S. 321A and ends at Granite Falls Elementary
What: Hildebran Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting; Event includes Christmas music, food for sale and a chance to meet Santa Claus.
When: Parade is at 1 p.m., festivities at 3 p.m. and tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Where: Parade starts on First Street SW, proceeds to Main Avenue West and then to S. Center Street and U.S. 70. From U.S. 70, the parade goes to Third Street SW then back onto Main Avenue West and then back to First Street SW. The festivities and tree lighting will occur at 202 S. Center St.
Sunday, Dec. 8
What: Cookies with Santa; Hickory Junior Women's Club will continue their annual tradition of hosting Cookies with Santa, where kids can meet Santa and enjoy homemade cookies.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Shuford House and Garden, 534 Third Ave. NW, Hickory
Cost: Bring a gently used children's book to donate to the Hickory Soup Kitchen.
What: Ann Freeman Dance Academy’s "The Nutcracker" production
When: 3 p.m.
Where: P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 775 Sixth St. NE, Hickory
Cost: $15 for adults, children 3 and younger get in for free.
