I can’t imagine my childhood self — or the young self of anyone who’s been in or around Conover for multiple decades —being told that Conover was going to have a festival with bands, fireworks, food trucks, ax throwing, and bouncy houses and that all of it was going to take place in the city’s largest park, one that offered, among other things, a splash pad, cornhole, multiple children’s play structures, and an amphitheatre.
I’d be dumbstruck, but being the person I was then — and grew up to be — I’d regain my composure and ask a lot of questions, like What’s a bouncy house? And who are they going to be throwing axes at? And is a food truck the same as an ice cream truck? I’d assume a splash pad had something to do with water, but I’d be completely at a loss for a guess concerning something called cornhole.
I’d also be surprised to hear that Conover had a park of any size.
Most astounding of all would be to learn that some 3,500 people would attend the event. Conover’s population was barely that number when I was a kid. The only events to which my young self could compare such a well-attended function might be Newton’s annual parade or the county fair or maybe a popular yearly church dinner to which the community always flocked.
Aug. 10’s NormFest, held on the grounds of Conover City Park, drew more than 3,500 people, according to Jonathan Birchfield, who worked both behind and in front of the scenes. In addition to his band playing at the festival, Jonathan helped to produce the celebration named for Norman B. Coley, who loved music and his community. After his death in 2014, the Coley family established the Norman B. Coley Foundation with its goals being to build an amphitheatre in Conover City Park and support the gathering of the public for musical events and to enjoy each other’s company.
With much support and assistance from City of Conover officials and departments as well as several sponsors, including the Schuler Family, NormFest was a resounding success, the culmination of a summer of Conover City Park concerts that “kept growing [in attendance] every month,” said Jonathan.
“The great thing about what we were trying to do, is that it became organic,” Jonathan continued. “We built it and they came.”
But they didn’t come hurriedly, a Charlotte friend of Jonathan’s noticed. “It was a steady flow of people coming together at the amphitheatre,” said Jonathan. The event had a calming effect. It was something fun to do on a Saturday afternoon and evening — nothing to get stressed or competitive about. There was no admission fee, food and beverages were for sale but picnic baskets were OK, complimentary fun such as cornhole and ax throwing (something I’m really going to have to look into) and cooling off in the splash pad were available, and the highlight of the night: on-the-house performances by The Extraordinaires, the Jonathan Birchfield Band, and 20 Ride, a Zac Brown tribute band.
Yes, it was hot and muggy and yes, it rained during the fireworks, but nobody seemed to care. It was all just so much fun. Even out-of-town folks came for the festivities. Former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory was among them. Jonathan said he saw people from South Carolina and Virginia Beach. He noted that some of them were followers of 20 Ride; others had heard about the concerts going on in Conover and wanted to experience a production for themselves.
I wasn’t the only one thinking back to Conover’s yesteryears and comparing them to 2019. At NormFest, I ran into person after person who called it “the biggest thing in Conover history.”
Jonathan repeatedly emphasized that the affair was a “team event.” He said his “role was to provide great sound, top tier level bands, and make sure all the logistics flowed,” but it was the City of Conover that “put the icing on the cake,” he pointed out. “The fire department, the police department, public works, and city officials: [Mayor] Lee Moritz, [City Manager] Donald Duncan, [Public Works Director] Jimmy Clark, and [Mayor Pro Tem] Kyle Hayman.”
And it was Bondi Coley, Norman’s widow, who “was more instrumental than me when it came to everything else,” said Jonathan, referring to all the extras, such as the food trucks and T-shirt sales. Along with Bondi were volunteers from LEE Industries in Conover, the furniture manufacturer that Norman had presided over.
There’s no question that NormFest wouldn’t have been what it turned out to be without the Norman B. Coley Foundation and huge support from the City of Conover, but I have to add that it wouldn’t have been as grand had Jonathan not been helping out. His young self would have been like mine: unable to imagine such goings on in little old Conover, NC.
As I am, Jonathan is a Conover native. He’s traveled the country and the world, making music and producing musical events. His timing for returning to his roots and settling down in Catawba County couldn’t have been more perfect. With his experience; his production company, Country Heights Music’s, contacts; and his unwavering hometown loyalty, he put his heart and soul into Conover’s summer concert series. As he told the Aug. 10 crowd, “This is the biggest small town in North Carolina right now.”
Now it’s his, Conover’s, and the Norman B. Coley Foundation’s goal to push the repeat button and do it all again next year. Borrowing the unforgettable words of a friend who loved nothing more than pulling his old-school-bus-turned-RV onto the infield of the Charlotte Motor Speedway for a big race, popping open a cold beverage, and firing up his grill, “It don’t get no better ‘n this!”
Now, please contact me if you know someone who’s an ax thrower. I’ve got questions.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net