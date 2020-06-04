Valdese pool to reopen June 8, and more

Valdese aquatic center reopens June 8
VALDESE — The Town of Valdese Recreation Department recently announced the reopening of the Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center on a limited basis beginning Monday, June 8.
Pool hours will be 4-8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7-11 a.m. on Saturday. Swimmers will be limited to lap/fitness swimming during these hours with one swimmer to a lane.
Come prepared to enter the water and exit the facility before changing. Restrooms will be available, but shower areas will remain closed. Visitors are asked to not congregate in front of the check-in counter upon entry to or exit from the facility.
Social distancing requirements are in effect both in the water and on the pool deck. The recreation department recommends wearing a face covering when not in the water. There will be designated spaces for swimmers to place their belongings.
Beginning Monday at 8 a.m., patrons will be able to reserve a one-hour time slot by calling the pool office and speaking directly with pool staff. Voicemail or e-mail requests for space will not be taken at this time, and staff will only be reserving slots a week ahead.
Patrons may reserve one slot at a time, and may schedule their next reservation with the counter attendant as they exit the facility. Patrons should call if they cannot attend their reserved time. Failure to contact pool staff for two missed reservations will result in a loss of future reservation privileges.
The fitness center continues to remain closed, and all fitness classes are not currently meeting. Call 828-879-2132 for more information.
Cruise in planned for Newton
NEWTON — Newton will come alive with the Small, Safe & Local Community Cruise from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 in downtown Newton.
Everyone is invited to drop into the cruise, including businesses, churches, car clubs, government agencies, civic organizations, schools, graduates, individuals, and others. To join in, just show up with your vehicle anytime between noon and 2 p.m.
All vehicles must obey traﬃc signals and other local and state laws. The cruise is centered around downtown Newton and there is no speciﬁc set route. Participants are encouraged to support local small businesses while they are in Newton.
For questions or more information, contact Twyla Deese at 704-451-1760 or deesetwyla@gmail.com.
Speaker applications accepted for upcoming TEDxHickory event
HICKORY – A group of local volunteers are planning the ninth year of TEDxHickory, a full-day event to be held on Nov. 21.
The independently organized event is licensed by TED, and will feature either a combination of live speakers and TED Talk videos or will consist of an online program that is sure to elevate the thinking and broaden the perspective of all who participate.
This year’s TEDxHickory event will either take place in person at The Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University, through a website for online viewing and participation, or using a combination of the two. The delivery method will be determined closer to the event depending on state orders and restrictions at the time.
TEDxHickory is looking for speakers to present at this coming year’s event, under the theme “Collide.” Applications for speakers are being accepted now at TEDxHickory.com.
Anyone interested in speaking will be asked to provide talks that fall under the “Collide” theme – however broad or specific. Per the rules of TEDx, presenters are allowed to speak for no more than 18 minutes each.
From now through Aug. 31, those interested can apply online by visiting TEDxHickory.com. Presentations will be chosen based on how well they fit the vision of TEDx and the variety of the presentations for the day.
