VALDESE - On display at the New Window Gallery in downtown Valdese during December are paintings by Lee "Polly" Skipper of Hickory.
Skipper primarily works with watercolors, acrylics, and gouache.
Skipper did not begin her painting career until after her retirement in 1995. She began by studying in South Carolina with a number of professional artists. She now attends various workshops in North and South Carolina and is continually learning from others. Skipper also became an active member of the local art alliance and the county art association where over the years she served as publicity chairperson, secretary and president. Since returning to Hickory in 2015, she has been active in her community art guild and continues to paint and further develop her skills. Winning multiple art awards inspired her to expand her talent and knowledge by working with other artists.
New Window Gallery is located at 150 W Main St. in Valdese. It is part of the Play It Again Records Building.
Reach the gallery at 828-874-1800.
