Opening weekend of “Bright Star”
The Green Room Community Theatre will kick off their 2019-2020 season with a live theatrical production of, “Bright Star.” Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the ’40s, “Bright Star” follows the journeys of Asheville literary editor Alice Murphy as she sets out to understand her past. The play will run from Sept. 6-22. For more information, call 828-464-6128. To purchase tickets online, visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/bright-star-2/.
When: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m.
Where: The Green Room Community Theatre in Newton
Cost: Tickets for adults are 18; seniors are $16; students are $14; and children tickets are $8
Missy Raines at Sails Original Music Series
The City of Hickory’s 2019 Sails Original Music Series returns to The Sails on the Square in downtown Hickory with bluegrass bluebell, Missy Raines. Prior to the performance, Lenoir-Rhyne University will kick off the event with a "Paint the Town Red" pep rally. For more information, call 828-261-2290
When: Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Hickory Comic Con
The best Comic Book Dealers in the Southeast will attend the fall 2019 Hickory Comic Con, along with toy dealers, artists and other collectibles. A 1966 Batmobile replica, Bumble Bee replica from the “Transformers” films, Yoda from “Star Wars,” Baby Groot from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and more will be in attendance. Costume Contest registration is between 11 a.m. and noon, and starts at 2 p.m. For more information, call 828-322-1335.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory
Cost: Adult admission is $5; Admission for children 13 and younger is $3
The Autolawn Party
The Hickory Museum of Art (HMA) presents the seventh annual Autolawn Party this weekend. The fundraising event features a Euro Classic Car Show, youth judging program, art exhibits, live music, food court, beer garden and more. The Euro Classic Car Show offers a wide range of high-quality, original European vehicles. For more information or to register for the car show, visit www.theautolawn.com.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: On the SALT Block North Lawn, located at 243 Third Ave., NE, in Hickory.
Cost: Free admission
Fly Fishing 101
Join a volunteer angler at the Visitor's Center for an introductory class on fly fishing. All class materials will be provided free; please bring all personal equipment available. Classes may vary based on interest and skill level of the participants. North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission fishing regulations still apply. For more information, call the South Mountains State Park office at 828-433-4772.
When: Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: South Mountain State Park in Connelly Springs
Cost: Free
