Hickory Oktoberfest
The 3-day festival will have over 30 food vendors, four stages for live entertainment, juried arts and crafts areas, a Kidsfest area and more. For more information and for a complete list of live music performances, visit www.hickoryoctoberfest.com.
When: Friday from 5-11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Toy, Hobby, Sports & Hot Wheels Show
Presented by Inside Pitch Promotions, vendors of vintage and new sports, toys and hobby related collectibles showcase their items for purchase or trade. For more information, visit www.insidepitchpromotions.com.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory
Cost: $5 for adults; free for children under 15
Cars, coffee and final cruise in
Enjoy nice weather, cool cars and 10 percent off breakfast and coffee at Catawba Valley Muscle’s (CVM) Cars and Coffee event at Atlanta Bread Company. Join CVM again in the afternoon at Court Street Grille in Mountain View for the final Catawba Valley Cruisers cruise in of the season. For more information, call 828-308-9985 or follow them on Facebook @catawbavalleycruisers.
When: The cars and coffee event is Saturday from 8-11 a.m. The cruise in is Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
Where: The Cars and Coffee event will be held at Atlanta Bread Company in Hickory. The Cruise In will take place at Court Street Grille in Mountain View.
Cost: Free admission for both events
“The Mystery of Irma Vep”
This spoof of Gothic melodramas include two actors playing all the show’s characters including a sympathetic werewolf, a vampire and an Egyptian princess. This comedy has it all. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or call 828-464-6128.
When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.
Where: Green Room Community Theatre in Newton
Cost: Adult tickets are $18; Seniors $16; Students $14; and Children ages 12 and under $8
Lake Hickory Haunts
Check out Lake Hickory Haunts’ nine haunted attractions this year. Special guest Samhain, a personality/entertainer performer, will be visiting the park Friday. A concert featuring Small Town Titans will be Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.lakehickoryhaunts.com or call 828-212-1442.
When: Friday beginning at 7 p.m.; Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.
Where: 520 Carolina Avenue in Hickory
Cost: Friday general admission is $25; Saturday general admission is $28; Parking is $5
