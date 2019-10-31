“The Revolutionists” play

Four beautiful, uncompromising women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Performances of the play will continue through Nov. 17. For more information, call 828-328-2283 or visit www.hickorytheatre.org.

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Hickory Community Theatre in Hickory

Cost: Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under

Hickory Harvest Fest

Come out for the kickoff to the Winter Farmer’s Market location at the Hickory Soup Kitchen. The City of Hickory is sponsoring local music from Bob Sinclair and the Big Deals, and Urban Flavor food truck will be there. For more information, call 828-308-6508.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Hickory Soup Kitchen in Hickory

Cost: Free admission

Western Piedmont Symphony

The symphony will perform two concerts this weekend. The first concert will be a family concert, a great opportunity to introduce kids to the symphony. An Instrument Petting Zoo will be held at 2 p.m. in the Moretz Boardroom before the concert. The second concert will be the full ‘Masterworks 2: The Four Seasons.’ For more information, visit www.WPSymphony.org/tickets, call 828-324-8603, or email tickets@wpsymphony.org.

When: Saturday; Family Concert at 3 p.m., and Masterworks 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory

Cost: Tickets for the Family Concert is $10 for adults and $5 for children; Tickets for Masterworks 2 range from $22-42; Students of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Catawba Valley Community College and Western Piedmont Community College get free admission

CVM Car Meet

The Catawba Valley Muscle (CVM) will hold their monthly car meet open to the public. There will be a first and second place people’s choice awards, and donations for stocking stuffers for children ages 6-16 will be accepted. For more information, contact 828-308-9985.

When: Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

Where: Advance Auto Parts in Conover

Cost: Free admission

Fly Fishing 101

Join a volunteer angler at the Visitor's Center for an introductory class on fly fishing. All class materials will be provided free; please bring all personal equipment available. North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission fishing regulations still apply. For more information, call 828-433-4772.

When: Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: South Mountain State Park in Connelly Springs

Cost: Free

