Hickory Christmas parade
Kick off the holiday season with the City of Hickory’s annual Lowes Foods Christmas parade and tree lighting. For more information, visit www.hickorync.gov/christmasparade.
When: Friday beginning at 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Holiday Pops concert
Western Piedmont Symphony and guest artist Megan Cleaveland will perform popular holiday music, along with the Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts group performing. Santa Claus will also make an appearance. For more information, call the box office at 828-324-8603.
When: Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block in Hickory
Cost: $20 for adults; College students with ID for $10; One child admitted free with each adult ticket purchase, and each additional child’s admission is $5
Turkey Trot
The 19th annual Turkey Trot 5k/10k race will take place this weekend. Late registration is available until Nov. 23, and race day registration is 7-8 a.m. The youth one mile fun run begins at 8:30 a.m. The 10k walk/run begins at 9 a.m., and the 5k begins at 9:05 a.m. The award ceremony will be held after the race at 11 a.m at the Teen Center. For more information, call 828-324-9622.
When: Saturday at 7 a.m.
Where: The YMCA of Catawba Valley in Hickory
Cost: The youth fun run is free. For the 5k /10k, online registration is $20, paper registration is $25, late registration is $35 and race day registration is $40.
TEDxHickory
Join the eighth TEDxHickory this weekend. This year’s theme is “Connect,” as expressed in iconic images from philosophies, religions, literature and popular culture from around the world. For more information, visit www.tedxhickory.com.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Belk Centrum auditorium on the campus of Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory
Cost: $40 per person
Alan Mearns performance
Songwriter and musician Alan Mearns will perform at Hickory Museum of Art this weekend. Mearns’ his songs have a spiritual connection to his native land, Ireland. To learn more about Mearns, visit www.hickoryart.org. For more information about the event, call 828-327-8576.
When: Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Hickory Museum of Art on the SALT Block in Hickory
Cost: Free admission
