‘Newsies’ at Hickory Community Theatre
‘Newsies’ is a winning, high-energy musical just in time for the holidays and perfect for the whole family. The Tony Award-winning musical score features fan-favorites like, ‘Carrying the Banner,’ ‘King of New York’ and ‘Seize the Day.’ Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Hickory Community Theatre in downtown Hickory
Cost: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under.
Turkey Trifecta
Stay active during Thanksgiving and burn off those extra calories. The Turkey Trifecta is a 3-day event that includes: Turkey 10 Miler on Thanksgiving, Run Your Turkey Off 10k on Black Friday and the 5k Gobble Wobble on Saturday. Can't make it to all three runs? Just join in when you can! These are fun runs and not timed events. For more information, call 828-304-4786. Register here: www.fitvil.com/group/5267-6thannualturkeytrifecta/
When: Each run will begin at 7 a.m.
Where: Fleet Feet in Hickory
Cost: $25 per person; Registration includes all runs and an exclusive fall themed Boco Gear Fleet Feet neck gaiter.
Santa Paws fundraiser
Come out for Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue’s 3rd annual Santa Paws Christmas fundraiser, where you can shop for handcrafted gifts. There will be unique and one of a kind gifts from local artists and crafters, as well as independent sales representatives from various well known brands.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Brookford Community Building
Cost: Free admission
Henry River Mill Village gift wrapping
You take care of the shopping, Henry River Mill Village will take care of the wrapping! Bring the whole family for a free meet and greet and photo opportunity with Santa while you wait for your gifts to be wrapped. There will also be a drop-off service for gift wrapping.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Henry River Mill Village
Cost: Free admission; Prices vary for gift wrapping
Winter Farmers Market
Visit the Winter Farmers Market on Saturdays through mid-April to keep shopping for local produce in the indoors market.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Hickory Soup Kitchen in Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.