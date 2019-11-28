‘Newsies’ at Hickory Community Theatre

‘Newsies’ is a winning, high-energy musical just in time for the holidays and perfect for the whole family. The Tony Award-winning musical score features fan-favorites like, ‘Carrying the Banner,’ ‘King of New York’ and ‘Seize the Day.’ Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Hickory Community Theatre in downtown Hickory

Cost: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under.

Turkey Trifecta

Stay active during Thanksgiving and burn off those extra calories. The Turkey Trifecta is a 3-day event that includes: Turkey 10 Miler on Thanksgiving, Run Your Turkey Off 10k on Black Friday and the 5k Gobble Wobble on Saturday. Can't make it to all three runs? Just join in when you can! These are fun runs and not timed events. For more information, call 828-304-4786. Register here: www.fitvil.com/group/5267-6thannualturkeytrifecta/

When: Each run will begin at 7 a.m.

Where: Fleet Feet in Hickory

Cost: $25 per person; Registration includes all runs and an exclusive fall themed Boco Gear Fleet Feet neck gaiter.

Santa Paws fundraiser

Come out for Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue’s 3rd annual Santa Paws Christmas fundraiser, where you can shop for handcrafted gifts. There will be unique and one of a kind gifts from local artists and crafters, as well as independent sales representatives from various well known brands.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Brookford Community Building

Cost: Free admission

Henry River Mill Village gift wrapping

You take care of the shopping, Henry River Mill Village will take care of the wrapping! Bring the whole family for a free meet and greet and photo opportunity with Santa while you wait for your gifts to be wrapped. There will also be a drop-off service for gift wrapping.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Henry River Mill Village

Cost: Free admission; Prices vary for gift wrapping

Winter Farmers Market

Visit the Winter Farmers Market on Saturdays through mid-April to keep shopping for local produce in the indoors market.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Hickory Soup Kitchen in Hickory

Cost: Free admission

