‘Crimes of the Heart’
Join The Green Room Community Theatre for their first show of the new decade. Three sisters gather awaiting news of their dying grandfather. Their troubles, which are grave but somehow comical, are highlighted by the other colorful characters of Hazlehurst, Mississippi. The show is rated PG-13. Call the box office at 828-464-6128 for more information.
When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.
Where: The Green Room Community Theatre in Newton
Cost: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (age 60+) and $14 for students (ages 13+)
‘Midget Wrestling Show’
Hosted by Wayneo’s Silver Bullet, ‘Midgets with Attitude’ is an action-packed wrestling show from start to finish that will leave wrestling fans raving about the event for months. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.wayneossilverbullet.com/shop.
When: Friday; doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wayneo’s Silver Bullet, 5172 S N.C. Highway 127, Hickory
Cost: General admission is $20; ages 21+ only
Chamber Classics 3: KAIA String Quartet
The Chamber Classics Series continues with the return of KAIA String Quartet. The program will include works by composers Beethoven, Santoro and Piazzolla. Tickets are available in advance online at WPSymphony.org/tickets, by calling 828-324.8603 or by emailing tickets@wpsymphony.org.
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory
Cost: Tickets for season ticket holders are $12-$22 plus tax; $22-$32 for individual tickets; LRU, CVCC and WPCC students are admitted free with valid ID; Other student tickets are $5 with a valid ID.
Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
Join Keynote Speaker Mrs. Leslie McKesson from Morganton during the 6th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. Call the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 828-757-2170 to purchase tickets.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon
Where: The City of Lenoir Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 313 Greenhaven Drive NW, Lenoir
Cost: Tickets are $10, and will not be sold at the door.
Lucile Miller Observatory
The Observatory will be open for another public observing with the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. Visitors are encouraged to bring their telescopes if they have questions on how to use them, or if the telescope needs adjustment. For more information, email clubinfo@catawbasky.org.
When: Friday from 7-10 p.m.
Where: On the campus of Maiden Middle School
Cost: Free
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.