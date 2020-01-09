Opening weekend of ‘American Buffalo’
Hickory Community Theatre’s production of the 1970’s drama ‘American Buffalo’ begins this weekend. David Mamet’s classic about loyalty and greed exposes a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin. This production is rated R. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 for more information or visit hickorytheatre.org.
When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: Hickory Community Theatre in downtown Hickory
Cost: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students
Mountain Ruckus performance
The Bluegrass band Mountain Ruckus, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Band, will perform this weekend in Hudson. These veterans of the music industry will perform side-splitting comedy, great country, bluegrass and gospel music. Call 828-726-8871 for more information, or visit townofhudsonnc.tix.com.
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: HUB Station, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson
Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under
Laser Night at Catawba Science Center
Laser Queen and Laser Rocket Man will be playing back to back nights this weekend. Friday night's shows will be our sing-along night for those who enjoy singing along to your favorite songs. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Purchase your tickets by calling 828-322-8169.
When: Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Where: Catawba Science Center in Hickory
Cost: $4 for members, $7 for non-members
Dollar Days at the Lenoir Aquatic and Fitness Center
Want to take a dip? Visit the Lenoir Aquatic and Fitness Center on Sunday for $1 admission to the indoor pool. For more information and pool rules, call 828-757-2196.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 19 from 1-4:30 p.m.
Where: Lenoir Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1031 Jim Barger Court, Lenoir
Cost: $1 per person
‘The Wizard of Oz’ screening
The Old Rock School in Valdese will open its doors to movie lovers this Friday night for a special presentation of ‘The Wizard of OZ.’ For more information, contact the Community Affairs Office at 828-879-2129.
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Old Rock School, 400 Main Street W, Valdese
Cost: Admission is free; Concessions will be available for purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.