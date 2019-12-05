Lucile Miller Observatory

The Observatory will be open for another public observing with the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. Visitors are encouraged to bring their telescopes if they have questions on how to use them, or if the telescope needs adjustment. For more information, email clubinfo@catawbasky.org.

When: Friday from 7-10 p.m.

Where: On the campus of Maiden Middle School

Cost: Free

Theatrical production of Disney classic

Take a trip under the sea with ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid.’ This fun-filled, timeless musical tale splashes its way on The Green Room’s Stage this weekend. For more information, call the box office at 828-464-6128.

When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

Where: The Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton

Cost: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60+), $14 for students (13+) and $8 for children age 12 and under

Wayneo's Annual Christmas Breakfast

Enjoy breakfast at Wayneo’s Silver Bullet’s annual Christmas Breakfast event. For more information, call 704-462-1030.

When: Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

Where: Wayneo’s Silver Bullet

Cost: Free

No Ordinary Game Night

Led by Certified Game Masters, this monthly event will likely become a fast favorite. There will be various games going on at the same time for ages 12 and up. Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse will have game-inspired drinks on special the entire evening. For more information, call 828-325-0108.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory

Cost: Free admission

11th annual production of ‘The Nutcracker’

The Ann Freeman Dance Academy Performance Company, with special guest performers, will present Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker.’ Proceeds will support the non-profit Student Educational Fund.

When: Sunday at 3 p.m.

Where: P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir Rhyne University Hickory campus

Cost: $15 per person, children 3 and under get in for free.

