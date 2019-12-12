Wrestling at DEFY
New Blood Wrestling will present wrestling matches at DEFY trampoline park this Friday. Pizza and refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 828-222-4144.
When: Friday from 8-10 p.m.
Where: DEFY Hickory, 1843 Catawba Valley Boulevard SE, Hickory
Cost: VIP tickets are $20, and includes jump time during the event and reserved seating; General admission is $15
Lake Hickory Christmas Boat Parade
The annual boat parade will begin with caroling at 6 p.m. in Bethlehem at Lakeside Marina. Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend, and children can visit with Santa at the end of the parade at the Food Factory restaurant in Hickory. Viewing locations include: Lakeside Marina, Wittenburg Wildlife Area, Moore's Ferry dock area, Lovelady Wildlife Area and Rotary-Geitner Park.
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: Various viewing locations
Cost: Free
‘Christmas in Oz’ production
The witch becomes the grinch of this delightful holiday play when she steals Christmas from Munckinland. All of your favorite Oz characters will work to bring the yuletide holiday back! For more information, call 828-464-8100 or visit www.NCAuditorium.com. If you can’t make it out this weekend, more performances will be held Dec. 20-22.
When: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.
Where: Newton-Conover Auditorium, 60 W 6th Street, Newton
Cost: Student tickets are $12, adult tickets are $14
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!’ production
Hickory Community Theatre will present this classic Christmas comedy this weekend only. The Horrible Herdman kids crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, and the whole town panics. It’s up to the director and Reverend to help people see the Christmas story — and the Herdmans — through new eyes. For more information, call the box office at 828-328-2283.
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Jeffers Theatre at the Hickory Community Theatre in downtown Hickory
Cost: $10 per person
Carolina Moonlighters
The acapella group will hold their annual Christmas benefit show this Sunday. The Hickory High School choral group will join them this year under the leadership of Steven Clarke. The beneficiaries of this year’s show will be Carolina Caring and the Hickory High School choral program.
When: Sunday at 3 p.m.
Where: Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory
Cost: The show is free to the public; donations are appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.