A Christmas Story
Join the Old Colony Players as they present ‘A Christmas Story,’ adapted by Philip Grecian and based on the motion picture. Call the Old Colony Players at 828-522-1150 for more information.
When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
Where: Old Rock School, 400 Main Street West, Valdese
Cost: $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students and preschool aged children are free.
East Newton Christmas Parade
Get in the holiday spirit with the East Newton parade, which will feature drummers from Newton-Conover High School, floats, community groups, dancers, hayrides, live music, classic cars and more. Parade viewers are invited to park their cars and watch the parade at the parking lots of St. Paul’s Church, New Jerusalem Church and Central Recreation Center.
When: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Where: The parade will run north on South Ervin Avenue, turn left on East A Street, turn left on South Caldwell Avenue, turn left on East E Street and proceed to Stadium Avenue.
Cost: Free
Winter Farmers Market
Visit the Winter Farmers Market on Saturdays through mid-April to keep shopping for local produce in the indoors market. Handmade items by local artists also make great Christmas gifts.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Hickory Soup Kitchen in Hickory
Cost: Free admission
10th Annual International Christmas Concert
Hosted by the Greater Hickory International Council and the Romanian Baptist Church Choir, this concert will feature performers from San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and more. For more information, call 828-326-0256.
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory
Cost: Free
Meet and Greet with Santa
Bring the whole family for a meet and greet with Santa at Henry River. Bring all your unwrapped gifts to Santa’s Workshop, and volunteers will wrap them in custom Henry River wrapping paper. Furry friends are always welcome as long as they are friendly and leashed.
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Henry River Mill Village, 4255 Henry River Road, Hickory
Cost: Free admission; Gift wrapping prices vary
