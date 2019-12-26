Hickory Gun Show
Host C&E Gun Shows will have over 450 tables to buy, sell and trade new and old handguns, shotguns, rifles, knives, holsters, ammunition, reloading supplies, antique weapons, coins and more. For more information, call 828-322-1335 or visit www.cegunshows.com.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory
Cost: Adults $10, children under 12 with an adult get in for free
Morganton carriage rides
Rides can be booked beginning at 5 p.m. on the night of your preferred ride. No advanced bookings will occur.
When: Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-9 p.m. (through Dec. 28)
Where: Downtown Morganton
Cost: $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under
The Muppet Christmas Carol film screening
The Muppets’ version of the Dickens classic features a miser who’s visited by three ghosts. Kermit the Frog stars as the penny-pincher’s hardworking, loyal employee. The film is rated G. Call 828-465-8664 for more information.
When: Friday at 4 p.m.
Where: Newton Library
Cost: Free
Live music by Shelby Rae Moore Band
As a testament to her versatility, Shelby plays with two different backing bands: as a 3-piece acoustic unit accompanied by her two uncles, Chet and Brent Palmer, and as a full electric band that includes Tyler Haas on bass and Kurt Stracener on drums.
When: Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
Where: Blowing Rock Draft House & Brewery,883 Highland Avenue SE, Hickory
Cost: Free admission; Food and drinks available for purchase
Open mic night
All ages and talents are welcome to participate in Hickory Music Factory’s open mic night. Everyone is welcome to sign up and play or just come and listen. First come first served. For more information, call 828-308-5659.
When: Saturday from 8-10 p.m.
Where: Hickory Music Factory, 1515 12th Street Drive NW, Hickory
Cost: Free admission
