Hickory Bot Battles 2019
US Conec and Catawba Science Center (CSC) will present Hickory Bot Battles 2019 this weekend. Come see full combat robots up to three pounds fighting in an 8x8 arena, and a Bot Hockey competition which will be using a 12 ft. by 20 ft. arena for hockey bots up to 15 lbs. For more information, visit www.catawbascience.org/events/hickorybotbattles or call 828-322-8169.
When: Friday from 2-6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Catawba Science Center in Hickory
Cost: CSC member tickets are $3; nonmember tickets are $5
Back to School Bash
Get ready for the upcoming school year with Hickory Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism and Modern Nissan of Hickory. Free backpacks and school supplies will be available for the first 300 youth in attendance. There will also be bounce houses, train rides, free health screenings and more. For more information, call 828-261-2259.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Stanford Park in Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Interactive production of “The Wizard of Oz”
To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the film, Newton Conover Auditorium will show a performance of “The Wizard of Oz.” The audience will be asked to participate in sing-a-longs, and tickets include a meet and greet with the characters before the show. For more information, visit www.ncauditorium.com or call 828-464-8100.
When: Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Where: Newton Conover Auditorium in Newton
Cost: $10 in advance, $12 at the door; $3 for children under 2 years old
Love Our Community Day
Six local churches will hold the annual ‘Love Our Community Day’ in celebration of the surrounding community. A cookout, gospel music, a mobile dental unit, prayer and counseling and many other activities are included during the event. For more information, call the church at 828-327-4286.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Longview Recreation Center, 3107 2nd Ave NW, Hickory
Cost: Free admission
“Seussical”
CAST Theatre will present “Seussical,” a great adventure for all ages! Dr. Seuss characters will be brought to life in this production, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie, The Grinch and a child with a big imagination, Jojo. For more information and to reserve tickets, email castingranite@gmail.com or call 828-244-1987.
When: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: CAST Theatre, 200 Timberbrook Lane, Granite Falls
Cost: Adult tickets are $12, seniors and youth 18 and up are $10 and children 18 and under are $8