After Hours Laser Show

Join the Catawba Science Center (CSC) for their brand new laser show, ‘Laser Queen.’ Rock out to the music of Queen, Prince, Jimi Hendrix and more. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Doors to the planetarium will open 10 minutes prior to the show, and the planetarium will empty in between shows. Purchase your tickets in advance by calling CSC at 828-322-8169

When: Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Catawba Science Center in Hickory

Cost: $4 for CSC members; $7 for non-members

Ridgeview Block Party 2019

Join the Hickory Police Department as they host their 2019 Ridgeview Community Block Party and Back to School Giveaway.  Hickory's own ‘DJ NITA B,’ along with other businesses, organizations and community members will provide music, entertainment and food. For more information, call 828-328-5551.

When: Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: Taft Broom Park, 115 7th Ave SW, Hickory

Cost: Free

The Art of Adventure: An Evening with Jeff Cline

The Hickory Museum of Art’s opening weekend of ‘The Art of Adventure: Photographs and Art from the World Travels of Jeff Cline’ includes a special event with the artist himself. The museum opens at 6 p.m. for a reception and exhibition viewing. At 7 p.m., visit the Drendel Auditorium to hear Cline’s travel tales, including some sticky situations he’s encountered. For more information about the exhibit, visit www.hickoryart.org or call 828-327-8576.

When: Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Hickory Museum of Art in Hickory

Cost: $5 for museum members; $10 for non-members

WoodMill Grape Stomp Festival

This is a community event which is open to the public and is family friendly. There will be over 80 vendors selling art, crafts, food and more. Activities for kids include inflatables, mini-golf and more. The annual Grape Stomp Competition will be held on Saturday and Sunday, along with wine samples and winery tours. For more information, call 704-276-9911. 

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: WoodMill Winery, 1350 WoodMill Winery Lane, Vale

Cost: Free admission and parking; no pets allowed

Back to School Bash 

Come support Hickory Public Schools students, teachers and staff by attending Hickory Education Foundation’s  Back To School Bash! Dance the evening away while listening to music, take the opportunity to network and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres and our signature drink of the night, the "Apple" Martini Cocktail. This is an adults only event. For more information, call 828-320-9429 or visit www.hickoryb2sbash.eventbrite.com

When: Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m.

Where: Market on Main, 335 Main Avenue Southwest, Hickory

Cost: Tickets range from $35-60

