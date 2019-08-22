After Hours Laser Show
Join the Catawba Science Center (CSC) for their brand new laser show, ‘Laser Queen.’ Rock out to the music of Queen, Prince, Jimi Hendrix and more. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Doors to the planetarium will open 10 minutes prior to the show, and the planetarium will empty in between shows. Purchase your tickets in advance by calling CSC at 828-322-8169
When: Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Where: Catawba Science Center in Hickory
Cost: $4 for CSC members; $7 for non-members
Ridgeview Block Party 2019
Join the Hickory Police Department as they host their 2019 Ridgeview Community Block Party and Back to School Giveaway. Hickory's own ‘DJ NITA B,’ along with other businesses, organizations and community members will provide music, entertainment and food. For more information, call 828-328-5551.
When: Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: Taft Broom Park, 115 7th Ave SW, Hickory
Cost: Free
The Art of Adventure: An Evening with Jeff Cline
The Hickory Museum of Art’s opening weekend of ‘The Art of Adventure: Photographs and Art from the World Travels of Jeff Cline’ includes a special event with the artist himself. The museum opens at 6 p.m. for a reception and exhibition viewing. At 7 p.m., visit the Drendel Auditorium to hear Cline’s travel tales, including some sticky situations he’s encountered. For more information about the exhibit, visit www.hickoryart.org or call 828-327-8576.
When: Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Hickory Museum of Art in Hickory
Cost: $5 for museum members; $10 for non-members
WoodMill Grape Stomp Festival
This is a community event which is open to the public and is family friendly. There will be over 80 vendors selling art, crafts, food and more. Activities for kids include inflatables, mini-golf and more. The annual Grape Stomp Competition will be held on Saturday and Sunday, along with wine samples and winery tours. For more information, call 704-276-9911.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Where: WoodMill Winery, 1350 WoodMill Winery Lane, Vale
Cost: Free admission and parking; no pets allowed
Back to School Bash
Come support Hickory Public Schools students, teachers and staff by attending Hickory Education Foundation’s Back To School Bash! Dance the evening away while listening to music, take the opportunity to network and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres and our signature drink of the night, the "Apple" Martini Cocktail. This is an adults only event. For more information, call 828-320-9429 or visit www.hickoryb2sbash.eventbrite.com.
When: Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m.
Where: Market on Main, 335 Main Avenue Southwest, Hickory
Cost: Tickets range from $35-60