2019 Hickory Candy Crawl

Enjoy safe trick-or-treating in downtown Hickory. Downtown businesses will give away treats to costumed kids aged 12 and younger from 4-5 p.m. The costume contest will begin at 5:15 p.m. There are three categories for participants: ages 0-6, ages 7-12 and families. For more information, call 828-322-1121.

When: Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Hickory

Cost: Free

Food Trucks & Fair Trade Friday Night

Enjoy food truck cuisine and shopping fair trade at Unique World Gifts. Delicious specialty foods from Mambo on Ruedas, Pho 'n Rolls and Cherry Pop's Ice Cream Shop will set up for folks to enjoy. For more information, call 828-328-5595.

When: Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Unique World Gifts, 2751 N Center Street, Hickory

Cost: Free admission

Hart Square Village annual festival

Hart Square Village's 34th Annual Festival will showcase the expertise, knowledge and commitment of its 300 artisans and demonstrators. These folks share the craftsmanship and subsistence of Carolina’s pioneers through old-time crafts. Tickets can be purchased at www.hartsquare.com. For more information, call 828-528-5029.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Hart Square Village, 5055 Hope Rd, Vale

Cost: $45 per person

Trick or Trot 5K

Dress up in your favorite costume and participate in Highland Recreation’s Halloween-themed 5K run/walk this weekend. The race will start at the recreation center, lap around Lenoir Rhyne University twice and end where it began. For more information, call 828-328-3997.

When: Saturday; registration begins at 8 a.m.; race begins at 9 a.m.

Where: Highland Recreation Center in Hickory

Cost: $25 per person for ages 18 to 49; $10 for ages 17 and under; $10 for ages 50 and over (Cash or check only for day of registration)

Brews and Blues

Crescent Moon Cafe will host this Halloween Party that will benefit the Hickory Soup Kitchen. There will be a cash prize costume contest, 50/50 raffle and live music by the Red Dirt Revelatory Blues Band. For more information, call 828-638-0671.

When: Sunday; doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Crescent Moon Cafe in downtown Hickory

Cost: $20 per person

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments