2019 Hickory Candy Crawl
Enjoy safe trick-or-treating in downtown Hickory. Downtown businesses will give away treats to costumed kids aged 12 and younger from 4-5 p.m. The costume contest will begin at 5:15 p.m. There are three categories for participants: ages 0-6, ages 7-12 and families. For more information, call 828-322-1121.
When: Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Hickory
Cost: Free
Food Trucks & Fair Trade Friday Night
Enjoy food truck cuisine and shopping fair trade at Unique World Gifts. Delicious specialty foods from Mambo on Ruedas, Pho 'n Rolls and Cherry Pop's Ice Cream Shop will set up for folks to enjoy. For more information, call 828-328-5595.
When: Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Where: Unique World Gifts, 2751 N Center Street, Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Hart Square Village annual festival
Hart Square Village's 34th Annual Festival will showcase the expertise, knowledge and commitment of its 300 artisans and demonstrators. These folks share the craftsmanship and subsistence of Carolina’s pioneers through old-time crafts. Tickets can be purchased at www.hartsquare.com. For more information, call 828-528-5029.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Hart Square Village, 5055 Hope Rd, Vale
Cost: $45 per person
Trick or Trot 5K
Dress up in your favorite costume and participate in Highland Recreation’s Halloween-themed 5K run/walk this weekend. The race will start at the recreation center, lap around Lenoir Rhyne University twice and end where it began. For more information, call 828-328-3997.
When: Saturday; registration begins at 8 a.m.; race begins at 9 a.m.
Where: Highland Recreation Center in Hickory
Cost: $25 per person for ages 18 to 49; $10 for ages 17 and under; $10 for ages 50 and over (Cash or check only for day of registration)
Brews and Blues
Crescent Moon Cafe will host this Halloween Party that will benefit the Hickory Soup Kitchen. There will be a cash prize costume contest, 50/50 raffle and live music by the Red Dirt Revelatory Blues Band. For more information, call 828-638-0671.
When: Sunday; doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Crescent Moon Cafe in downtown Hickory
Cost: $20 per person
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.