No Ordinary Game Night
Led by Certified Game Masters, this monthly event will likely become a fast favorite. There will be various games going on at the same time for ages 12 and up. Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse will have game-inspired drinks on special the entire evening. For more information, call 828-325-0108.
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Lucile Miller Observatory
The Observatory will be open for another public observing with the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. Visitors are encouraged to bring their telescopes if they have questions on how to use them, or if the telescope needs adjustment. For more information, email clubinfo@catawbasky.org.
When: Friday from 7-10 p.m.
Where: On the campus of Maiden Middle School
Cost: Free
Winter boat tour
Lake James hosts many species of waterfowl during the winter months, as well as the critters that stay year-round. Join park ranger Clay Veasey to search for loons, otters, eagles and scenic vistas. Call the Lake James park office at 828-584-7728 for more information.
When: Saturday at 9:45 a.m.
Where: Lake James State Park, 6883 N.C. Highway 126, Nebo
Cost: Free
Dailey & Vincent Concert
Dubbed by CMT as "The Rock Stars of Bluegrass," the Dailey and Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. Call the box office at 828-726-2407 for more information.
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Boulevard, Lenoir
Cost: $33 per ticket
Winter Farmers Market
Visit the Winter Farmers Market on Saturdays through mid-April to keep shopping for local produce in the indoors market.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Hickory Soup Kitchen in Hickory
Cost: Free admission
