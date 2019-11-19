There will be songs, food and more at “The Colors of HCAM” dinner theater tonight.
Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School’s annual fall student showcase features talent from multiple departments at the school, according to Jackie Finley, theater arts instructor at HCAM. This includes the theater, culinary and photography students.
“The Colors of HCAM” will feature a set of songs and skits representing the diversity of HCAM, according to Finley.
“We are doing different songs from different venues,” Finley said. “We are trying to show diversity in our school. Colors mean emotions. Colors mean cultures and the differences that we represent.”
Songs to be performed include “Friend Like Me” from Disney’s “Aladdin” and “9 to 5” made famous by Dolly Parton. Finley said the goal was to look at what colors represent and translate that into the show.
Freshman Eden Johns said she will perform the song “Mamma Mia” which will represent the color red. “It’s a song about anger and then love,” she said.
Junior Alexis Odom said he has performed in the annual showcase for the last three years and said the show is about everyone having significance and a purpose. “It’s up to you to bring that out so the world can see it,” he said.
“I hope (guests) will take home the message we are trying to send which is emotion is a big part of everything and colors represent love and passion and anger and sadness,” Eden said.
“This school is full of talent from students to teachers,” Principal Eric Puryear said. “We try to express art in every format we can.”
“We want everyone to know that we are doing great things here,” he added.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dinner will finish at 8 p.m. The one-hour show will be performed twice during the evening to allow guests the option to see the show and then eat or eat first.
Chicken soup, salad and chili will be served including an optional vegetarian chili. The school’s culinary department will prepare and serve the meals.
Money raised during the event will go directly back into the theater program at the school, according to Finley.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Reservations are not required.
HCAM is at 409 Eighth Ave. NE, Hickory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.