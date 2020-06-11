Railroad expo, yoga classes, mental health training, and more

NC Railroad Expo to be held Saturday
HICKORY - The 18th Annual NC Railroad Expo will be held Saturday, June 13 at the Hickory Metro Center.
Approximately 275 tables full of railroad lanterns, timetables, books, and models of all scales will be available. Admission is $5 for adults, while children under the age of twelve are admitted for free.
Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is sponsored by the Alexander Chapter of the National Railway Historical Association and all proceeds from the show will benefit the SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum located at the Newton depot.
In addition to vendors selling model trains, books, videos, and memorabilia, there will be two operating layouts and other displays.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and gloves are strongly suggested for attendees. Traffic flow patterns, social distancing, and occupancy levels of the show will be closely monitored to reduce any risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Alexander Chapter-NRHS was formed in 1979 and is the oldest railroad preservation organization in western North Carolina. For more information, call 828-527-6520, or go online to www.tarheelpress.com/Trainshow.
Newton Yoga Center to offer new classes
NEWTON — New and more frequent weekly classes with Newton Yoga Center are being oﬀered to the public in a relaxed, inviting outdoor setting at Catawba Farms with spacing designed for the safety of everyone.
Classes are for all-levels of practice including beginners and include: Vinyasa at the Vineyard on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m., and Sunday Sun Salutations on Sundays at 10 a.m.
These yoga classes join the popular, long-standing “Glass and a Class” that is held on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. This class includes a glass of wine, beer, cider or non-alcoholic beverage from the Winery & Brewery at Catawba Farms after the class is over.
The practice of yoga includes gentle to moderate postures that stretch and strengthen the body while building physical stamina. Yoga provides stress release with mindfulness practices and meditation techniques.
Founded in 2018 by Twyla Deese, Newton Yoga Center initially partnered with the City of Newton to oﬀer free yoga classes to police and ﬁre personnel.
Classes were held at the Newton Recreation Center and spread to include all City of Newton employees. Deese is a 500-hour registered yoga teacher and has been practicing spiritual and physical aspects of yoga since 1983.
The Newton Yoga Center is located at Catawba Farms in Newton. For more information, call 828-464-5780 or visit newtonyogacenter.org or Facebook and Instagram.
Free virtual mental health trainings offered with VayaHealth
HICKORY — Hickory Public Library will hold two Microsoft Team virtual sessions provided by VayaHealth on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon.
VayaHealth’s Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will present two sessions: “Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind” and “Coping with Anxiety: Medications and More.”
The first virtual session begins at 10 a.m., and is titled “Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind.” This curriculum focuses on different types of anxiety disorders and specifically details ones more commonly seen in older adults and interventions available to assist in calming the anxious mind.
The second virtual session begins at 11 a.m. and is “Coping with Anxiety: Medications and More.” This course provides information on best practices, side effects and additional ways to reduce and manage stress. Participants also learn about specific medications and particular concerns for the older adult.
Contact hours will be available after the sessions. This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library or call 828-304-0500. A reminder email with login information for the Microsoft Teams meeting will be sent by VayaHealth on the day of the event.
Summer concert series to begin in July
TAYLORSVILLE — In partnership with the Town of Taylorsville and Alexander County Government, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is pleased to announce the kick off for their annual Summer on the Square Free Concert Series.
Originally scheduled to kick off on June 19 with the YaYas, the series will kick off on Saturday, July 11 featuring the Silverhawk Band beginning at 6 p.m. This schedule change is the result of the restrictions in place at this time for outdoor events due to Covid19.
The free community event will be held at the Alexander County Courthouse Park, located at 131 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville. The free concert will conclude by 8 p.m., giving folks sufficient time to gather for the fireworks display at Alexander Central High School. Fireworks will be provided by the county.
Silver Hawk Band will entertain their audience on July 11 with their variety of rock, country, and gospel music. The Silver Hawk Band, a crowd pleaser in our area, features Rick, Donnie and Chris Hedgepeth, Barry Davis, Tommy Phillips and Carroll Huffman.
Summer on the Square will continue with free concerts in August and September. On Friday, August 14, local band Shakedown will provide the musical entertainment for Summer on the Square.
The June performance by the YaYas has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. An open acoustic Jam session will open the concert from 5-6 p.m. Bring your instruments and join in! The YaYas will play from 7-9 p.m.
In case of rain, concerts will be moved to The Center’s Educational Complex (Hwy. 70 Hiddenite Church Road). Information about a change in venue can be obtained by tuning in to B86 Radio or checking the Center’s Facebook page on the day of the event.
Audience members are encouraged to bring camp chairs, family, and picnic blankets for your convenience. On site food and concessions will be available. Any changes in the schedule due to COVID-9 safety concerns will be announced if necessary.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or follow the Center on Facebook and Instagram.
