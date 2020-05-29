Public transportation summer program planned; virtual classes offered with theater and library

Greenway Public Transportation to offer summer program
HICKORY — The public is invited to participate in Greenway Public Transportation’s annual “Passport to Adventure," a place-based summer program that encourages local engagement and active usage of public transit beginning Monday, June 1.
Greenway will offer a free, public community calendar of educational and entertainment summer events close to bus stops in addition to an on-board QR code-based passport page with linked relevant information and a narrated guide for each fixed or flex route. Program offerings include:
- Passport to Adventure Community Calendar for events in Catawba, Burke, Alexander and Caldwell counties. The online calendar is linked to the “real time” Ride Systems application and includes the nearest bus stop to an event.
- Passport Page poster on every fixed or flex route with a QR code linked to route information, a guided narration of offerings along route, and prizes.
- Poetry and Art On Board: poetry and artworks on board buses provided by local institutions like Catawba County Library System and Hickory Museum of Art.
- Summer Pass: 3-month unlimited ride passes will be available at a discount for students in high school, college, or at any local academic institution.
For information on the summer program or to purchase summer passes, see www.mygreenway.org, Greenway’s Facebook page, or call 828-465-7640.
Hickory Community Theatre offers online classes
HICKORY — Newly appointed Hickory Community Theatre Artistic Director Eric Seale will host two online classes for students starting in June.
As an instructor, Seale has taught classes in a variety of disciplines with a focus on young adult education. Additionally he has worked heavily in educational outreach, including a theater program for people experiencing homelessness, working with Voices Inside to teach theater in a correctional facility, and as an instructor for The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute teaching theater to retired individuals.
Interested students can sign up for one or both classes, which will be held virtually on Zoom. Each course is one day a week for four weeks.
The first class will contain information about auditions. This class will help develop your prepared monologue auditions, get better at cold reading and scene work, and teach students skills and techniques for becoming better and more memorable auditioners.
The class will work on improving in-person, online, and recorded auditions. Classes will be held on Tuesday nights, June 2-23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost is $80 for the four sessions.
The second class is about improv comedy. Improvisation is some of the most fun any performer can have on stage, and it doesn’t have to be intimidating to try.
This is an introductory improvisation class designed to furnish students with quick-thinking skills that are useful both on and off stage. The class focus is on fun exercises and games that will help students strengthen their communication and listening skills while helping them learn to think fast on their feet. Classes will be held on Thursday nights, June 4-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost is $80 for four sessions.
These are just two of the future classes HCT will be rolling out over the next few months. Stay tuned for more education opportunities.
Class sizes are limited. To sign up for classes call 828-327-3855 or email eric@hickorytheatre.org.
Library plans virtual Spanish language skills group
HICKORY — Hickory Public Library will host a virtual conversational Spanish group for anyone looking to practice their Spanish language skills on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. beginning June 3.
The group meets once a week to practice their language skills and to help each other out when needed. Newcomers are always welcome.
The facilitator is Laura Bernhein, an Argentinean journalist and life coach living in Asheville. Her passions are communication, traveling and raising her two children.
Bernhein facilitates other conversation groups in the area and she also works as a volunteer, helping other immigrants to improve their English.
This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library or call 828-304-0500. An email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting will be sent on the day of the event.
