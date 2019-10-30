Looking for something to do on Halloween? Browse our list of local events below.
Kid-friendly events
Jeeps ‘n’ Treats
Games, trick-or-treating, costume contests for kids, families and Jeeps and more will be held. For more information, call 828-464-3458.
When: Thursday from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Steve White Motors, 3470 U.S. 70 SE, Newton
Trunk or treat at a fire department
Decorate your vehicle, hand out candy and let your kids enjoy safe trunk-or-treating at this event. The parking lot will be open to the public at 5 p.m. for decorating. For more information, call 828-330-0600.
When: Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Mountain View Fire Department headquarters, 3571 N.C. 127 South, Hickory
Trunk or Treat at St. Peters Lutheran
A free hot dog meal and trunk-or-treating will be featured. For more information, call 828-256-2970.
When: Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Where: St. Peters Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peters Church Road, Conover
Indoor trick-or-treating at Hickory Village
Visit Hickory Village senior living for indoor trick-or-treating. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 828-322-2230.
When: Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
Where: Hickory Village, 427 Third Avenue SE, Hickory
Family Fun Fest
This event will feature games, prizes, an illusionist, an inflatable bounce house and trunk-or-treating. For more information, call 828-464-4983.
When: Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Hickory Church of Christ, 1218 Fairgrove Church Road, Hickory
Trunk n’ treat at St. Stephens Lutheran Church & School
Free hot dogs, refreshments, carnival games and trunk n’ treating will be held. For more information, call 828-256-2166.
When: Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: St. Stephens Lutheran Church & School, 2304 Springs Road NE, Hickory
Trunk or Treat at Mt. Olive Lutheran
Free food, a movie, train rides and trunk or treat will be held. For more information, call 828-324-6198.
When: Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N. Center St., Hickory
Trunk or Treat on Main Street
Bring your child to trunk or treat on Main Street in Catawba. For more information, call 828-241-2215.
When: Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Town of Catawba; rain location is the Catawba Fire Department
Trunk or Treat
A hot dog roast and trunk-or-treating will be available to the public. For more information, call 828-464-5849.
When: Thursday at 6 p.m.
Where: North Newton Baptist Church, 316 West 21st St., Newton
Christ Alive Trunk or Treat
Enjoy indoor trick-or-treating at this event. For more information, call 828-465-5483.
When: Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Christ Alive Church, 1549 Southwest Blvd., Newton
Indoor Trick-or-treating at Valley Hills Mall
The Valley Hills Mall will continue the tradition of hosting trick-or-treaters as they go store to store in the mall. For more information, call 828-328-2437.
When: Thursday at 6 p.m.
Where: Valley Hills Mall in Hickory
Fall Festival Trunk or Treat
A hot dog supper, trunk-or-treating and a cakewalk will be featured at this event. For more information, call 828-428-2518.
When: Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Providence Road Baptist Church, 3283 Providence Mill Road, Maiden
Trick-or-treating at Trinity Ridge
Join the residents of Trinity Ridge for a fun night of indoor trick-or-treating. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 828-322-6995.
When: Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity Ridge, 2140 Medical Park Drive, Hickory
Adult-only events
Wicked Brew Bash
Drink specials, food, costume contests and a live DJ will be featured. For more information, call 828-855-3555.
When: Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.
Where: J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill, 1423 29th Ave. Drive NE, Hickory
Halloween at Corner Pockets II
Live music, costume contests, taco bar and more will be featured. For more information, call 828-855-9254.
When: Thursday at 9 p.m.
Where: Corner Pockets II bar and grill, 534 U.S. 70 SW, Hickory
Factory Underground’s Halloween party
A costume contest, Halloween-themed drink and food specials, games and more will be held at this event. For more information, call 828-855-9231.
When: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Where: Factory Underground craft diner, 5251 Hickory Blvd., Hickory
Halloween Costume Party at Hops and Grapes
A costume contest, drink specials and more fun will be featured. For more information, call 828-267-2672.
When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hops and Grapes, 2420 N Center St., Hickory
