HICKORY — On Friday, Sept. 6, at noon, the First Friday Local Author program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will feature author Dale Bailey. Bailey will share his past experiences that have led to him becoming a successful writer.

His newest release, “In the Night Wood,” has been recognized as a Tor.com Reviewers’ Choice: The Best Books of 2018, one of The Lineup’s 10 Best Horror Books of 2018, and added to the Locus Recommended Reading List 2018. Bailey also recently became a Shirley Jackson Awards Nominee for a Novel and a Locus Awards Finalist for a Horror Novel. Bailey describes “In the Night Wood” as a ghost story, but also a story about grief, loss, and redemption.

Bailey is the author of eight books, including “The End of the End of Everything” and “The Subterranean Season.” His story “Death and Suffrage” was adapted for Showtime’s “Masters of Horror” television series. His short fiction has won the Shirley Jackson Award, the International Horror Guild Award, and has been nominated for the Nebula and Bram Stoker awards. Bailey  is a professor of English at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.

The application for local authors interested in participating in the First Friday Local Author program is available. Authors representing children, young adult, and adult literature are encouraged to apply. To request an application, email Linda Campbell at lcampbell@hickorync.gov or ask for an application at the Reference Desk of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The First Friday Local Author program is free and open to the public. The September program will take place in the upstairs conference room. Registration is not required. You are welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during this program. For more information, call 304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

