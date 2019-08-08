A premiere movie event for area artists and regional up-and-comers continues as the second annual Micropolitan Film Festival returns this Friday and Saturday.
View the lineup at the bottom of this article.
Produced by McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) in the “micropolis” of Marion, the mission of MFF is to showcase artists in the Western North Carolina region who are producing independent short film projects that don't quite fit into any niche genre, category or competition. The MFF welcomed submissions from both emerging and experienced filmmakers, emphasizing the artistic passion, vision, and independent spirit of original cinematic storytelling.
This year, the festival will showcase 15 juried short films (all with a runtime under 15 minutes) to be screening this weekend, with each night displaying different showtime blocks: “Regional Renegades,” scheduled Friday at 7 p.m., features films from across North Carolina; and “Hometown Heroes,” scheduled Saturday at 7 p.m., features short films made in Marion and neighboring towns.
After screenings and artistic awards are presented, filmmakers and attendees are invited to after-party locations Spillway Bridge & Co. (Friday night) and Mountain Marquee (Saturday night) to mingle with fellow producers and film enthusiasts.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at www.mcdowellarts.org/mff.html or by stopping in at McDowell Arts Council Association, 50 S Main St. Marion NC 28752.