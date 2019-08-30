There are booths along the American Legion Fairgrounds advertising the typical fair foods like corn dogs and funnel cakes.
But there is also a new food vendor at this year’s fair offering up something a bit different.
Fat Frank’s food truck is at the fair for the first time this year.
The food truck’s fair menu is dominated by seafood, particularly its flounder and shrimp po’boy sandwiches.
Food truck owner Frank Edwards said he got the idea for the food truck because he wasn’t finding the type of food he likes around town.
In particular, Edwards said he had trouble finding the type of flounder sandwich he likes with homemade slaw and tartar sauce.
Edwards said both the flounder sandwich and the po’boy — which includes a dozen shrimp — have proven popular.
“But a lot of people can’t eat the whole po’boy so they just go with the flounder sandwich,” Edwards said.
Catawba County Commissioner Barbara Beatty was one of the fans of the sandwich at the fair on Friday.
“It’s a great taste, great flavor, a lot of shrimp,” Beatty said.
The flounder sandwich costs $7, the po’boy $10.
The fair continues through Labor Day at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds off U.S. 70. General admission prices are $7 for adults, $3 for children between the ages of 7 and 17. Children aged 6 and younger can get in for free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.