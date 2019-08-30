There are booths along the American Legion Fairgrounds advertising the typical fair foods like corn dogs and funnel cakes.

Fair food feature

ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: Frank Edwards owner of Fat Frank's food truck, discusses his first time at the Hickory American Legion Fair.

But there is also a new food vendor at this year’s fair offering up something a bit different.

Fat Frank’s food truck is at the fair for the first time this year.

The food truck’s fair menu is dominated by seafood, particularly its flounder and shrimp po’boy sandwiches.

Food truck owner Frank Edwards said he got the idea for the food truck because he wasn’t finding the type of food he likes around town.

In particular, Edwards said he had trouble finding the type of flounder sandwich he likes with homemade slaw and tartar sauce.

Edwards said both the flounder sandwich and the po’boy — which includes a dozen shrimp — have proven popular.

“But a lot of people can’t eat the whole po’boy so they just go with the flounder sandwich,” Edwards said.

Catawba County Commissioner Barbara Beatty was one of the fans of the sandwich at the fair on Friday.

“It’s a great taste, great flavor, a lot of shrimp,” Beatty said.

The flounder sandwich costs $7, the po’boy $10.

The fair continues through Labor Day at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds off U.S. 70. General admission prices are $7 for adults, $3 for children between the ages of 7 and 17. Children aged 6 and younger can get in for free.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Tags

Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com

Load comments