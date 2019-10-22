HICKORY - People are invited to come to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. for a Halloween tradition. Peggy Mainess will retell some of North Carolina’s most colorful spooky tales.
From Wilmington to Cherokee, North Carolina is a treasure trove of ghostly lore.
Mainess is a Catawba County native who has worked in the North Carolina History & Genealogy Room for 12 years. Before that, she was an administrator for Hickory Public Schools for 27 years.
No registration is required for the Haunted Tales of North Carolina for Adults presentation.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
