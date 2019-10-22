NEWTON — Spooktacular returns to downtown Newton on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The fun goes from 4-7 p.m. with a variety of activities around the 1924 Courthouse Square including games, costume contests, inflatables, carnival rides, food vendors, live music, and hay rides. Spooktacular is planned and presented by the Downtown Newton Development Association.

Spooktacular is an old-fashioned fall festival. It’s family friendly and features storefront decorations, Halloween-themed inflatables, dinner concessions, and trick or treating with downtown businesses for toys and trinkets.

If you’d like more information about Spooktacular, contact Newton Main Street Program Manager Shannon Johnson at 828-695-4360 or sjohnson@newtonnc.gov.

