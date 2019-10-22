NEWTON — Spooktacular returns to downtown Newton on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The fun goes from 4-7 p.m. with a variety of activities around the 1924 Courthouse Square including games, costume contests, inflatables, carnival rides, food vendors, live music, and hay rides. Spooktacular is planned and presented by the Downtown Newton Development Association.
Spooktacular is an old-fashioned fall festival. It’s family friendly and features storefront decorations, Halloween-themed inflatables, dinner concessions, and trick or treating with downtown businesses for toys and trinkets.
If you’d like more information about Spooktacular, contact Newton Main Street Program Manager Shannon Johnson at 828-695-4360 or sjohnson@newtonnc.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.