Newspaper ad led him to the car.
Lester Dellinger has owned El Caminos as far back as the late 1960s and early ’70s. He says he liked the car/truck combination and the way they were built by Chevrolet. He had his 1983 El Camino Super Sport repainted with factory paint for $2,700 and put a Choo Choo custom front end on the vehicle. He acquired the vehicle in March 2007 for $12,000 after reading a newspaper ad.
The details make this one special.The El Camino SS has 40,875 original miles on it. The engine is a GM ZZ4 350-cubic-inch, high-output power plant that has been balanced and blueprinted with polished aluminum cylinder heads, along with a Holley performance carburetor. The transmission is a 350 turbo with a GM shift kit installed. The engine will produce 345 horsepower at 5,600 rpm. The wheels are chrome with Corvette centers and feature Firestone’s Firehawk Indy 500 tires.
You don’t see one of these every day.
Dellinger says people first ask him what kind of vehicle he is driving when he is out and about in the 1983 Chevrolet El Camino SS. The next question: Is it for sale? Dellinger values his El Camino SS at $25,000.
