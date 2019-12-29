The Hickory Daily Record’s weekly Flair feature page has been a mixture of classic cars, historic sites and murals in 2019, along with crafty crafters and a lady who likes to roll up her sleeves and do her own car maintenance. The following images are some of my favorites from this year.
Covering these people has taught me never to underestimate the human spirit. I’m not sure where the Flair feature page is headed in 2020, but I’m looking forward to meeting new people and telling their stories through photography.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.