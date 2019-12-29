The Hickory Daily Record’s weekly Flair feature page has been a mixture of classic cars, historic sites and murals in 2019, along with crafty crafters and a lady who likes to roll up her sleeves and do her own car maintenance. The following images are some of my favorites from this year.

Covering these people has taught me never to underestimate the human spirit. I’m not sure where the Flair feature page is headed in 2020, but I’m looking forward to meeting new people and telling their stories through photography.

GALLERY: The best images from a year of Flair

